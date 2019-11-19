Is Dadi International Group Limited's (HKG:8130) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

In 2016 Xiaoming Wu was appointed CEO of Dadi International Group Limited (HKG:8130). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Xiaoming Wu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Dadi International Group Limited has a market capitalization of HK$624m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$2.1m over the year to March 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$1.4m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below HK$1.6b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is HK$1.7m.

So Xiaoming Wu receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Dadi International Group, below.

Is Dadi International Group Limited Growing?

Dadi International Group Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 57% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 520%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Dadi International Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 33% over three years, some Dadi International Group Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Xiaoming Wu is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We like that the company is growing EPS, but we find the returns over the last three years to be lacking. Considering the the positives we don't think the CEO pays is too high, but it's certainly hard to argue it is too low. Shareholders may want to check for free if Dadi International Group insiders are buying or selling shares.

