Dad's Mental Health Matters Too

When it comes to parenting, we all could use a hand. But a recent Parents and Verywell Mind survey reveals that fathers feel they're being overlooked. Let's take a look at the numbers and how we can support them.

Anthony J. Nedelman, Regional Psychology Manager, Psych360

“The subject of dads’ mental health is always met with skepticism. You always get, ‘What about mom?’ in response. And moms’ mental health is important. But dads’ is, too.”











Society has long stigmatized mental health conditions for men, with the expression of mental health issues often perceived as weakness. But for this generation of men raising kids being aware of the importance of mental health is imperative. So in honor of Men's Health Month and Father's Day, Parents and Verywell Mind partnered to survey 1,600 Dads in the US for our Dad's Mental Health Survey to find out how dads in are feeling, what's missing from their mental health toolkits, and take a look at the kind of support dads need to ensure mental wellness for fathers everywhere. Plus some helpful resources and insights to help dad long the way.

