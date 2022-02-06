🌱 Dads Summit At JPS + Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught

Hey, neighbors! Kayla Harrison here with today's issue of the Jackson Daily.

First, today's weather:

Times of clouds and sun. High: 54 Low: 30.

Here are the top three stories in Jackson today:

In partnership with 100 Black Men of Jackson, Jackson Public Schools hosted a dads summit on Saturday at Forest Hills High School. Said Rickey Jones, President of 100 Black Men, "We hope that this summit will lead to other conversations and discussions moving forward, to be solutions that we can work better to strengthen our students' educational relationship, as well as our parents and dads." Hundreds of fathers and father figures of students attended the event; with such a high turnout, the district is considering holding another summit this summer. (WAPT Jackson) A group of catalytic converter thieves in North Jackson was caught in the act, thanks to security footage. The camera captured thieves walking through the parking lot of Trisler Landscape before cutting the catalytic converters from underneath company vehicles. 14 trucks were damaged in the process, leading to $50,000 in repairs. Jackson police have not yet released further details on the case or any arrests. (WLBT) A teen was shot in Jackson on Friday, leaving him in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. According to the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Carlton Jefferson was found on the side of a house and had been shot multiple times. The investigation is ongoing. (WJTV)

From our sponsor:

Today's Jackson Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Jackson:

One-Team Scavenger Hunt - Puzzling Adventures (10:00 AM)

From my notebook:

A new cannabis production facility has broken ground in Hinds County. (WAPT Jackson)

Jackson Public Schools will host a COVID-19 "Vaccination Blitz" for community members on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Wednesday, Feb. 16. (WJTV)

On Saturday morning, JSU President Thomas Hudson appeared on MSNBC's The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross. View the full video here. (Facebook)

Story continues

Loving the Jackson Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Alrighty, you're all good for today! I'll see you around.

— Kayla Harrison

About me: Kayla Harrison is a Writing Arts professor, as well as a freelance writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners. In her free time, you can find her listening to podcasts, writing poetry, and visiting local coffee shops.

This article originally appeared on the Jackson Patch