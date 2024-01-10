At Daffodil Hill Grooming, Rachel Bice offers personal care to one pooch at a time

COSHOCTON − Folks in Coshocton County love their pets and that's why the grooming business seems to have boomed lately according to Rachel Bice, who opened Daffodil Hill Grooming recently at 1744 Otsego Ave., just across from the Coshocton Dog Park near Kids America.

Bice, the owner and only groomer, worked for big box stores, even training other groomers, for years. She also did competitive grooming. She'd rather be where she's at now, a small-local shop, where she can provide personal care one pooch at a time.

Rachel Bice dries off Bentley, a Pekinese and Poodle mix, at Daffodil Hill Grooming on Otsego Avenue, across from the Coshocton Dog Park. Bice offers full-service grooming for dogs and cats along with nail trimming, ear cleaning and flea treatments.

Bice moved back home a few years ago and decided to take some time off after having her son, now 4. The building she works out of is owned by her father and goes back to her great-grandfather.

"People don't see you as a human being when you're in a corporate setting," Bice said. "My dogs have been really good. My customers have been really good."

Daffodil Hill Grooming at 1744 Otsego Ave.

She offers full-grooming services for dogs and cats. She also does brushing, baths, nail trims, ear cleaning, flea treatments and skunk treatment if needed. Dogs walk out with a spritz of cologne and a bandana or bow.

In the future, Bice would like to offer retail dog care items and open a doggie daycare. She doesn't offer kenneling.

Two new groomers recently opened in West Lafayette as well, but Bice believes their is enough work for all as there seems to be a lot of pet lovers across Coshocton County.

"I feel like there's enough dogs that need it. There's a lot of people calling me and asking how far out I'm booked. I'm not booked that far out, because I just started, but others are booked out months ahead," Bice said.

Online booking is offered through the Daffodil Hill Grooming website and there is also a Facebook page featuring plenty of pet photos. Fore more information, call 740-202-9020.

