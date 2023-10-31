Dagestan pogrom, Volnovakha massacre, F-16s soon

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

● Russian mob attacks Israeli airplane in modern pogrom, Zelenskyy reacts

An angry mob stormed the airport in the Russian city of Makhachkala intending to attack a flight arriving from Tel Aviv on Oct. 29.





● Kremlin's anti-Israel position is growing every day, says NSDC chief Danilov

Dictatorship, fascism and Russian Nazism always go hand in hand with anti-Semitism, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on X (Twitter) on Oct. 30.





● Russian airstrikes damaged half of Ukraine's power grid in 2022, incurring $9 billion damage

Russia damaged 270 power facilities across Ukraine in 2022, including 11 in eight different oblasts on the first day of the full-scale invasion, Yasno power company CEO Serhiy Kovalenko said in an interview with LIGA.net published on Oct. 30.





● Nine Ukrainian civilians, including two children, murdered by Russians in occupied Donetsk Oblast

An investigation has been launched into the murder of nine family members by Russian occupiers in Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office disclosed on Oct. 30.





● Ukrainian troops found dead with hands tied behind their backs, executed by Russians

Several Ukrainian National Guard troops captured by the Russians have been found dead with their hands tied behind their backs in the Tokmak sector of the front, Ukrainian blogger and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Oct. 30.





● Zhadan’s How Fire Descends tops NYT literary recommendations

How Fire Descends: New and Selected Poems, by Ukrainian poet and novelist Serhiy Zhadan, translated by Virlana Tkacz and Wanda Phipps, leads The New York Times newly published literature recommendation list.





● Ukraine to replace senior military commander by winter — report

At least one government minister and a general responsible for Kyiv’s lackluster counteroffensive will be dismissed in Ukraine ahead of winter, Time magazine said in its Oct. 30 lead story on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy





● F-16s for Ukraine to arrive in Romania in two weeks — Dutch PM

The fleet of F-16 fighter jets the Netherlands has pledged to Ukraine will arrive at a training center in Romania in two weeks, Dutch PM Mark Rutte said in a Twitter post on Oct. 30.





● Ukraine to participate in European Judo Championship despite Russian, Belarusian presence

The Judo Federation of Ukraine has confirmed that it will participate in the upcoming European Judo Championship on Nov. 3 to 5 in Montpellier, France, despite the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes.





● Ukraine destroys six Su-25 fighter jets in October, according to military spox

Ukraine destroyed six Russian Su-25 fighter jets in the Tavriya sector of the front in October, the Tavriya Defense Forces’ spokesman, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, said on national television on Oct. 30.

