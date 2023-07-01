Dagestani soldiers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast refuse to fight in the Russian army and destroy Russian weaponry – General Staff

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, around 50 ethnic Dagestanis have refused to fight in the ranks of the Russian army and have destroyed or broken their weapons.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "In light of the successful military operations undertaken by Ukraine’s defence forces and [Russia’s] significant personnel losses, desertions in units of the Russian occupation forces are on the rise, with troops increasingly leaving their combat positions without permission."

Details: The General Staff reported that about 50 ethnic Dagestani soldiers from the Caspian Flotilla had refused to take part in hostilities near the village of Dorozhnianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The deserters had also rendered their unit’s weapons unusable.

The General Staff further reported that Russian forces were continuing to use the civilian population as a human shield. For example, Russian military leaders are housing their soldiers in Topolivka, Kherson Oblast, in private houses where civilians still live.

