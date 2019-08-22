The Dah Chong Hong Holdings (HKG:1828) Share Price Is Down 52% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited (HKG:1828) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 52% over a half decade. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 33%. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 8.3% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 8.0% in the same time period.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Dah Chong Hong Holdings's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 5.1% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 14% per year, over the period. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock. The low P/E ratio of 5.92 further reflects this reticence.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:1828 Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Dah Chong Hong Holdings, it has a TSR of -41% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Dah Chong Hong Holdings shareholders are down 29% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.2%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

