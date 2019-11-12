What Is Dah Chong Hong Holdings's (HKG:1828) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Dah Chong Hong Holdings (HKG:1828) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 35% in the last thirty days. The full year gain of 25% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Dah Chong Hong Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 9.18 that sentiment around Dah Chong Hong Holdings isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.2) for companies in the retail distributors industry is higher than Dah Chong Hong Holdings's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Dah Chong Hong Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Dah Chong Hong Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 15% last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 12%. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 5.1% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Dah Chong Hong Holdings's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 89% of Dah Chong Hong Holdings's market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Dah Chong Hong Holdings's P/E Ratio

Dah Chong Hong Holdings's P/E is 9.2 which is below average (10.5) in the HK market. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Dah Chong Hong Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.8 back then to 9.2 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.