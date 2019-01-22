Is Dah Sing Banking Group Limited (HKG:2356) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Dah Sing Banking Group Limited (HKG:2356) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.9%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Dah Sing Banking Group should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

SEHK:2356 Historical Dividend Yield January 22nd 19 More

How well does Dah Sing Banking Group fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 28%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 15% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 3.4%. However, EPS should increase to HK$2.01, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Although 2356’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Compared to its peers, Dah Sing Banking Group produces a yield of 2.9%, which is on the low-side for Banks stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Dah Sing Banking Group as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 2356's future growth? Valuation: What is 2356 worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it's not worth an infinite price. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there?

