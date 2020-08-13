    Advertisement

    Dahleen Glanton: What did we learn from the murder of George Floyd? The police shooting in Chicago shows not very much

    Dahleen Glanton, Chicago Tribune

    After months of protests and civil unrest over the police shooting of George Floyd, Chicagoans were tested Monday on what we have learned.

    We failed miserably.

    In our collective anger over the looting that occurred in the aftermath of a police shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, we lost focus on the most important thing — human life.

    Police shot another Black man on Sunday. This time it wasn’t fatal, but we all know it could have been. Many African Americans are rightfully angry.

