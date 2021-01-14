Dahleen Glanton: In today's America, the neighbor next door could be a domestic terrorist

Dahleen Glanton, Chicago Tribune

One of the most disturbing revelations from last week’s insurrection at the Capitol is that any of us could be living next door to a domestic terrorist.

We always knew that Donald Trump supporters wore masks. Many of them were too afraid — or ashamed — to let anyone know that they had fallen under the spell of a president who would try to take America down if he were kicked out the door.

Some of these folks seemed so normal on the outside. We didn’t realize that behind the facade was someone so willing to risk his or her good name, societal position, family relationships, job or even go jail in the name of Trump.

We now know is that Trumpism extends way beyond the outspoken strangers we argue with on social media or the absurd characters dressed in a furry Viking costume, handmaid’s outfits, red MAGA caps or T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “God, Guns and Trump.”

Some of them wear suits. They masquerade as respectable members of our community. They are our neighbors, co-workers and people we might even think are our friends.

We already knew that far too many people believed that the presidential election was stolen from Trump. Though there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, polls showed that more than three-quarters of Republicans were convinced that the election was rigged.

But we had no idea how easily some of these people could become terrorists who would carry out an attack on the U.S. Capitol — the sacred symbol of American democracy.

The USA Patriot Act defines a domestic terrorist as someone who carries out acts “dangerous to human life” that appear to be intended to “influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion or to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping.”

That’s what this insurrection was about.

FBI officials said the Justice Department is treating this like a significant international counterterrorism or counterintelligence operation that could result in sedition and conspiracy charges. More than 70 people have been charged so far, and more than 170 suspects have been identified. Authorities said the number of arrests could be in the hundreds.

According to an Associated Press review of arrest records, social media posts and public documents, Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, off-duty police and members of the military were among the mob that showed up in Washington in an attempt to overturn a fair and democratic election.

Small-business owners, restaurateurs, corporate CEOs, a tattoo artist, a real estate agent, attorneys, politicians, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and the son of a Brooklyn, New York, judge mingled with white supremacists and QAnon conspiracy theorists who believe that the government is controlled by Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals out to destroy Trump.

According to the AP, some of the rioters were heavily armed and included convicted felons. And some who were considered upstanding citizens stormed the Capitol alongside them.

In his corporate photo, Bradley Rukstales looks exactly like what an executive of a high-tech firm is supposed to look like — dressed in a gray suit jacket and sporting a neatly trimmed salt-and-pepper beard and glasses.

Few, if anyone, in his upscale suburban Chicago village of Inverness, where the average price of a house is more than $700,000, likely would have taken him as someone who would join a mob storming the Capitol.

But according to federal authorities, that’s exactly what the 52-year-old chief executive officer of the tech company Cogensia in suburban Chicago did. He was fired days after his arrest.

Federal officials accused him of “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

Though Rukstales admits going into the Capitol, he insists that his role in the uprising was more benign.

“I had nothing to do with charging anybody or anything or doing any of that,” he told reporters, while standing in the doorway of his very nice home. “I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and I regret my part in that.”

If you were looking to buy a house in Chicago, it is possible that you might have been shown around the city by 56-year-old Libby Andrews.

The former @properties real estate agent’s picture was taken on the steps of the Capitol near the door, while wearing a Trump knit cap and making a peace sign, but she insists she didn’t go in. That didn’t stop her, however, from posting on social media about “storming the Capitol.”

Andrews hasn’t been charged with a crime, but she was fired from her job. She later told reporters that she thought it was “like a party.”

Adam Christian Johnson, of Florida, was photographed smiling and waving at the cameras as he walked through the Capitol rotunda carrying the house speaker’s lectern. The 36-year-old stay-at-home dad, who cares for his five children while his wife works as a doctor, acted as though he were participating in a fraternity prank.

Now, hit with multiple charges, he must surrender his passport, his travel is restricted and if he is caught outside after 9 p.m., he could be arrested for violating curfew.

These folks miscalculated the severity of their actions. There’s absolutely nothing funny, cute or patriotic about domestic terrorism. They should face serious consequences.

Meanwhile, the rest of us will be looking at some of our neighbors with a suspicious eye, wondering if we really know them at all. Unfortunately, that’s the America we’re living in now.

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Feds warn that racist extremists, anti-government militias were emboldened by Capitol breach

    Federal authorities on Wednesday issued a joint intelligence bulletin cautioning that last week's assault on the Capitol will be a "significant driver of violence" for white supremacists and armed militia groups.The bulletin, dated Jan. 13 and sent by the National Counterterrorism Center and the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, warns that extremists looking to trigger a race war or civil war "may exploit the aftermath of the Capitol breach by conducting attacks to destabilize and force a climatic conflict in the United States." Racist extremists and anti-government militias "very likely pose the greatest domestic terrorism threats in 2021," the agencies said.The breaching of the Capitol is emboldening extremists, the bulletin warns, and baseless conspiracy theories from QAnon will likely inspire some to "engage in more sporadic, lone-actor, or small-cell violence against" racial, ethnic, and religious minorities, government officials, and law enforcement. Additionally, individuals who have accepted President Trump's false claims that the election was "stolen" may also "adopt the belief that there is no political situation to address their grievances and violent action is necessary." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Biden forgoing Amtrak trip to Washington over security fears

    President-elect Joe Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak train to Washington for his inauguration because of security concerns, a person briefed on the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The president-elect’s decision reflects growing worries over potential threats in the Capitol and across the U.S. in the lead-up to Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

  • Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

    Calvin Goode “deserves to be laid to rest with deep respect and gratitude, not hateful racist remarks,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego.

  • Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could face 3.5 years in jail on return to Russia: lawyer

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is on a national wanted list for allegedly violating the terms of a suspended prison sentence and risks being jailed for three and a half years when he returns to Russia this weekend, one of his lawyers said on Thursday. Navalny announced on Wednesday that he plans to fly back to Russia on Sunday for the first time since he was poisoned in August with a Novichok nerve agent, despite the risk of being jailed on his return from Germany. The Kremlin denies involvement in his poisoning, said it has seen no evidence that he was poisoned, and has said he is free to return to Russia at any time.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • QAnon believer who plotted to kill Nancy Pelosi came to D.C. ready for war

    The Colorado man brought a Glock, an assault-style rifle with telescopic sight, high-capacity magazines and about 2,500 rounds of ammunition, including at least 320 “armor-piercing” rounds, according to court records.

  • Trump asks those who believe in his 'agenda' to 'help promote peace in our country'

    Minutes after President Trump was impeached for the second time, the White House Twitter account posted a video message in which the president called last week's Capitol riot "troubling" and "a calamity."Trump did not mention in his five-minute message that it was his supporters who stormed the Capitol, with many breaching the building after Trump encouraged them to pressure lawmakers into overturning the results of the election."I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week," Trump said. "Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement." He added that "no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag."There are more demonstrations planned in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and Trump said he is "asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Every American has the First Amendment right to "have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way," Trump continued, but "there must be no violence, no law-breaking, and no vandalism of any kind." > pic.twitter.com/FIJbvCYGJ6> > -- The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life.The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons."I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed."But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added.She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." > "I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die." @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.> > Read more on this story here: https://t.co/67A9hRXauR pic.twitter.com/cZvZZEWnRw> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Ethiopia says ex-foreign minister killed by military after refusing to surrender

    Ethiopia said on Wednesday its military had killed three members of the Tigray region's former ruling party, including former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Seyoum Mesfin. The three Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) officials were killed, and five other party members were captured, after they refused to surrender to the military, the government's task force for the crisis in Tigray said on Twitter. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared victory in its conflict with the TPLF on Nov. 28 last year after nearly a month of fighting.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Indonesian airliner crash may be linked to plane being grounded for nine months during lockdown

    Officials investigating last Saturday's Boeing airliner crash in Indonesia are understood to be probing a possible link to the plane's prolonged grounding during last year’s Covid-19 lockdowns. The 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, which crashed into the sea off Jakarta with 62 people on board, spent nearly nine months out of service last year because of reduced flight timetables caused by the pandemic. While officials conducting the inquiry have not yet commented on the cause of the crash, experts are now speculating that it may be due to technical faults caused by the plane’s lack of regular use. “There’s a major problem starting to raise its head in terms of restoring these aircraft because while out of service for nine or 10 months, they need to be kept operating, otherwise they deteriorate,” said Hugh Ritchie, chief executive of Aviation Analysts International, an Australian air safety consulting firm. The Indonesian plane did not fly between March 23 and Dec 19 last year, and was then used 132 times after it resumed operating, according to aviation data provider Flightradar24.

  • Report: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria; dozens killed or wounded

    Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday, apparently targeting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed forces.

  • Army to Oust Lieutenant for Making Holocaust Jokes on TikTok

    Freihofer, an artillery officer who has 3.8 million followers on TikTok, had been under investigation for months.

  • Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

    For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been a target of Trump backers. Death threats have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.> The second I realized our "safe room" from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.> > — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 12, 2021Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Factbox: Reports into abuses in the Irish Catholic Church

    Thousands of infants died in Irish homes for unmarried mothers and their offspring run by the Catholic Church from the 1920s to the 1990s, an inquiry found on Tuesday, an "appalling" mortality rate that reflected brutal living conditions. There have been a series of reports into allegations of abuse and mistreatment by priests and members of religious orders. - The first official inquiry into the activities of abusive priests - in the diocese of Ferns in County Wexford - detailed the Church's handling of 100 allegations, including of rape, against 21 priests dating back to the mid-1960s.

  • US to block cotton from China region targeted in crackdown

    The U.S. government announced Wednesday that it will halt imports of cotton and tomatoes from the Uighur region of China in its most sweeping action yet to pressure the Communist Party over its campaign against ethnic minorities. Officials said Customs and Border Protection will use its authority to block products suspected of being produced with forced labor to keep out cotton, tomatoes and related products from the Xinjiang region of northwest China. Xinjiang is a major global supplier of cotton, so the order could have significant effects on international commerce.