Dahlonega man sentenced in fatal fentanyl overdose in Gainesville

Jan. 23—A Dahlonega man accused of murder in a 2022 fentanyl overdose in Gainesville had his charge reduced to involuntary manslaughter in a negotiated plea, according to court documents.

Joshua Chad Evans, 32, was sentenced Jan. 13 to 30 years with the first 10 years to serve in prison by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal. Deal allowed Evans credit for time served since April 15, 2022, and the remainder of the sentence may be served on probation.

Evans was indicted on the felony murder charge from the Feb. 12, 2022, death of Malcolm Drew Ogletree, 34, after a drug overdose.

The autopsy showed Ogletree, of Gainesville, died by intoxication from fentanyl.

Gainesville Police Investigator Glenn Ewing testified at a Magistrate Court hearing about Facebook messages between the two men about a plan to meet up hours before Ogletree died.

Authorities believe the two men met near the intersection of Candler and Baker Roads, and Ogletree was found dead in his truck at the Circle K on Candler Road.

Ewing testified that an officer reviewing video from the Circle K of Ogletree in his car showed him alive with his car light on around 2 a.m. Feb. 13, a few hours after the planned exchange between Evans and Ogletree.

Evans pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and sale of fentanyl.

Defense attorney Chloe Owens said both men, who were acquaintances, had struggled with drug addiction. Calling it a good resolution to the case, Owens said there were some issues with proving the case.

"They don't know where he went after he met up with Josh, and then there's some issues too where Malcolm reached back out to Josh asking if he had more," Owens said.