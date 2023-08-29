Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: August 28, 2023
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: August 28, 2023
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: August 28, 2023
The race for the No. 1 seed is red hot as the WNBA season approaches its conclusion.
Mercedes-Benz has shared plans to open its first electric vehicle DC fast-charging hubs in Atlanta, Georgia; Chengdu, China; and Mannheim, Germany, starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. The automaker plans to install 2,000 charging hubs worldwide by the end of 2024, with 10,000 chargers in North America, Europe, China and "other core markets" by 2030. In July, Mercedes joined the ranks of automakers to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port.
The gamers behind the Gray Lady have a new game to add into our morning rotations: Connections, which invites the player to categorize 16 words or phrases into four distinct groups of four. The daily puzzle game debuted in beta on June 12, and according to The New York Times, it's now the paper's second most popular game -- of course, Wordle holds the top spot. "Each day reveals a clever, thoughtful, relevant, human-made puzzle that tries to trick you, and makes the challenge of solving it extremely rewarding," said New York Times head of games Jonathan Knight (isn't it wild that he has to clarify the game is made by humans?).
Here are our pop culture picks for Aug. 28 - Sept. 3, including the best deals we could find for each.
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, who first shared the screen together in 2004's "Man on Fire," reunite in the new action sequel.
U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Monday that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges that he illegally sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election would begin on March 4, 2024.
The NL Central race has a huge series this week.
OpenAI launched ChatGPT Enterprise today, the business-focused subscription it teased in April. The company says it won’t train its AI models on any business data or conversations. “Our models don’t learn from your usage,” the company wrote in an announcement blog post about the enterprise features. In addition, the new plan encrypts business chats (in transit and at rest) and is SOC 2 compliant. OpenAI says companies including Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC and Zapier have already tested ChatGPT Enterprise.
Save up to 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Reports that X's (formerly Twitter) downloads decreased after Elon Musk's rebranding of the microblogging social network only tell part of the story. Twitter's renaming also saw its weekly active users drop 4% over the following weeks after the rebrand (August 6-20), while the X app fell four spots in the Overall category rankings to No. 36, according to a new analysis from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. This analysis follows the controversial rebranding of Twitter to X, which saw some forecasts estimating the company was destroying billions in brand equity.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Our Road Test review of the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat where we tell you what it's like to drive and everything else you need to know.
'One of the best tummy-control suits I’ve ever had,' said a shopper of this popular Amazon piece.
Or as my friend and colleague Alex Wilhelm described it, Better.com had a Miserable.com week. To sum it up, digital mortgage lender Better.com made its public debut on August 24. Shares of SPAC partner, Aurora, were trading at $17.45 on Wednesday, before Better.com officially went public.
The NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a crucial part of Team USA, but the Americans need him on the court and out of foul trouble.
History shows that few jobs in banking can be more tumultuous than running the most storied firm on Wall Street.
At a wild $95 off, these blades are a slice of heaven.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Hartman threw for four TDs and had just four incompletions in the 42-3 win.
Wear these 'silky soft and cool' cuties to the cookout and beyond.