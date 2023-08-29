Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: August 28, 2023

TechCrunch

The gamers behind the Gray Lady have a new game to add into our morning rotations: Connections, which invites the player to categorize 16 words or phrases into four distinct groups of four. The daily puzzle game debuted in beta on June 12, and according to The New York Times, it's now the paper's second most popular game -- of course, Wordle holds the top spot. "Each day reveals a clever, thoughtful, relevant, human-made puzzle that tries to trick you, and makes the challenge of solving it extremely rewarding," said New York Times head of games Jonathan Knight (isn't it wild that he has to clarify the game is made by humans?).