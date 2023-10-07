Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 6, 2023
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 6, 2023
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 6, 2023
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.
Reminder: Biles is less than three months into her return after taking a two-year break from the sport.
The former Cy Young winner went under the knife Friday.
Starting in January, the IRS will make the $7,500 federal EV tax credit available immediately via dealers. The Treasury Department announced the update on Friday, noting that dealers will have the option to "reduce the purchase price of the vehicle or provide cash to the buyer." The update also applies to buyers taking advantage of the $4,000 credit for used EVs.
October's first trading week ended with a twist after Wall Street reversed earlier losses and surged to the closing bell.
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.
Tesla has cut US pricing on two its EVs — again. The automaker shifted the entry-level Model 3 to under $39,000, among other price drops.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Texas and Oklahoma headline Week 6 while LSU visits Missouri and Kentucky heads to Georgia.
After years of development, the moment is finally here: Amazon will send two of its Kuiper test satellites to space, as the company looks to take on reigning incumbent SpaceX with its own satellite internet constellation. In a recent blog post, Amazon said the two satellites -- dubbed KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 -- are “the first iterations of more than 3,200 satellites Project Kuiper plans to manufacture and deploy over the next six years.” Although the company will have a long way to go before filling the skies with its mega-constellation, the launch represents a key milestone and will no doubt give Amazon’s technical Kuiper team tons of data on satellite performance.
The week of Oct. 2, 2023, began with the surprising news that a government shutdown had been averted over the weekend at the last moment. That development was quickly overshadowed by the fight among House Republicans over whether to depose their leader for reaching a solution.
Netflix has "not succeeded" in scaling up its business in India despite the global streaming giant consistently lowering the subscription costs in the country, analysts at AllianceBernstein wrote in a report to clients Thursday. The U.S. streamer has about 6.5 million subscribers in India, compared to Prime Video's 20 million in the South Asian market, the analysts wrote. Disney+ Hotstar continues to dominate the market with over 40 million subscribers.
During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.
Gatekeeping is the worst, so here's everything we're eyeing right now.
Get ready for your Fantasy hockey drafts with these helpful hints that can make the difference in winning your league.
A 2022 survey found that most people subscribe to at least four services.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 6 college football matchups against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Trying to build a strong team in your fantasy basketball category league? Consider a specialized team build, using these players.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says the company is adjusting Unreal Engine pricing for non-gaming developers in fields like film, TV and automotive. However, it won’t affect game developers.