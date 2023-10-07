Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 6, 2023

TechCrunch

After years of development, the moment is finally here: Amazon will send two of its Kuiper test satellites to space, as the company looks to take on reigning incumbent SpaceX with its own satellite internet constellation. In a recent blog post, Amazon said the two satellites -- dubbed KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 -- are “the first iterations of more than 3,200 satellites Project Kuiper plans to manufacture and deploy over the next six years.” Although the company will have a long way to go before filling the skies with its mega-constellation, the launch represents a key milestone and will no doubt give Amazon’s technical Kuiper team tons of data on satellite performance.