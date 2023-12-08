Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 7, 2023
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 7, 2023
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 7, 2023
Larian Studios has finally revealed when Baldur's Gate 3 will hit Xbox Series X/S.
Hideo Kojima officially unveiled his next game at the Game Awards 2023. Previously described as something “no one has ever experienced or seen before,” the cinematic OD will include a collaboration with horror director and comedian Jordan Peele.
Dead Cells developer Motion Twin dropped one of the first eye-popping trailers of the Game Awards 2023. The visually striking Windblown is billed as “a lightning-fast action roguelike,” bringing “a whole new level of speed to the action rogue-like genre.”
The tenth edition of the Game Awards is upon us. The event unfolds Thursday evening, with host Geoff Keighley scheduled to take the stage at 7:30PM ET. You can tune in here.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Jason Fitz is joined by This Is Football host Kevin Clark, as the duo assume their alter egos and become Mr. Fix It. Fitz and Kevin run through some of the most abysmal NFL franchises and give clear 1-2 year plans to take teams from the bottom of the draft to playoff contention. The duo make a plan to fix the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss the most underrated storylines of the week. The duo dive into the Miami Dolphins' criminally underrated defense and Vic Fangio's impact, the New York Jets and whether or not they'll blow it up after the season, which teams are ready for bad weather football and Justin Fields' development as a quarterback.
In the world of sales, it often comes down to being where your customers are. And for a luxury automaker like Lamborghini, that means setting up shop at Art Basel Miami, where the well heeled flock to buy high-priced art and possibly high-end automobiles.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 marks the first night of Hanukkah, usually a joyous time in Judaism that celebrates finding light in darkness. But this year’s festival of lights holds somber significance.
The Orioles might be under new ownership in 2024.
The IRA contribution limits increase to $7,000 in 2024, or $8,000 for those 50 and older. Next year’s limits are $500 higher than the 2023 IRA limits.
Spoil your loved ones with top-rated beauty gifts they'll love from Laneige, Revlon, Dr. Teal's, Peter Thomas Roth and more.
With mortgage rates around 7% and home prices still elevated, here's what you need to know about buying a house this year.
The full top 10 also includes titles from Stephen King, Amanda Peters and more. The post Amazon editors say this is the best book of 2023: ‘One of the great American novels of our time!’ appeared first on In The Know.
Jon Rahm, one of the world's best and most popular golfers, is set to join LIV Golf, according to a new report, a move that will send ripples through the entire sport.
'Tis the season of chaotic gift-giving games!!
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and this year, make sure your gifts are accompanied by a veritable pie of accessories.
In September, Google announced it would shut down its standalone podcasts app, Google Podcasts, sometime next year. Now that the end of 2023 is nearing, the company is today launching a migration tool that will allow U.S. users to shift their existing podcast subscriptions over to YouTube Music, which will be Google's new home for podcasts. Users will have plenty of time to export their subscriptions as the official discontinuation of Google Podcasts won't take place until April 2024.
2025 Mini Cooper SE John Cooper Works gets more pizzazz, no more power. JCW starts the electric Mini era as a cosmetic package.
Today's edition includes an examination of the college football transfer portal, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the volleyball capital of America, and so much more.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.