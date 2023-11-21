Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 20, 2023

TechCrunch

For a lot of companies, Scope 3 emissions make up the bulk of their carbon footprint, but are time-consuming and expensive for them to track. The Sydney-based startup helps companies measure carbon emissions, identify hotspots in their supply chains and strategize how to hit net-zero targets. Avarni announced today it has raised $2.5 million AUD (about $1.64 million USD) in an extension round from returning investor Main Sequence and new backers Sprint Ventures and AfterWork Ventures.