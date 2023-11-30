Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 29, 2023
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
Matt Miazga allegedly confronted officials after their playoff win over the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.
'Tis the season to tune in to the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting celebration!
Reverse coloring gives you the colors. You supply the lines.
GameStop stock is skyrocketing a week before the company is scheduled to report earnings.
Gift ideas start at just $4.
It's your last chance for Cyber Monday savings on gifts for all the gadget geeks and smart home enthusiasts in your life.
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
iSeeCars found that some EVs and hybrids are taking way longer to sell than their normal gas-powered counterparts.
In a filing made to the Colorado Supreme Court, lawyers for former President Donald Trump say that he never took an oath “to support the Constitution of the United States,’’ and should therefore not be banned from the state’s presidential ballots in 2024 based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
CJ McCollum had been out for more than three weeks with a collapsed lung and fractured rib.
In a 2024 NBA Draft class that is wide open, Sheppard's playing style can be slotted into a team's secondary unit right away.
Revisions to third quarter economic data showed an ideal scenario for the Federal Reserve where the economy continues growing but inflation cools.
Do you have a Google account you haven't checked for awhile but want to keep? You'd better log in soon before it gets purged.
Unity Software is eliminating 3.8 percent of its global workforce and terminating an agreement with VFX company Weta as part of a 'reset.'
Investment giant Prosus has written down the valuation of edtech giant Byju's to below $3 billion, marking a steep drop from the $22 billion valuation the Indian startup hit early last year. Byju's is facing many "challenges" and Prosus and other backers are working alongside to aid the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's recovery, Prosus interim chief executive Ervin Tu said on an earnings call Wednesday after the investment giant reported financial results for the six months to September.
This was the kind of effort normally seen from veteran-laden teams this time of year, not a group of mostly freshman learning to play together.
The full top 10 also includes titles from Stephen King, Amanda Peters and more.
Carolina would be wise to consider what worked for the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence, as well as what doomed the Cardinals and Josh Rosen, when it comes to putting their young QB in position to succeed going forward.