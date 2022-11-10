Daily Briefing: Hurricane Nicole makes a rare November landfall

Nicole made landfall as a rare November hurricane on Florida's east coast. Also in the news: The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs. A Powerball plot twist involves a much-loved NFL player.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole, no, not the hurricane, your Daily Briefing author. Ever wonder what an 11-billion-year-old exploding star looks like?

Let's go with Thursday's headlines.

A rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday on North Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. It's the first hurricane to make landfall so late in the year on the east coast of Florida. New warnings and watches were issued for many parts of the state, including the southwestern Gulf coastline which was devastated by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28. As a tropical storm, Nicole made its first landfall at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday on Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas. Read more

Hurricane Nicole live tracker: Charting the path of where the storm will hit next.

Disney World, Universal Orlando closed early ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Is my flight canceled? How Nicole is impacting air travel and what you're owed.

Erlvin Vargas loads one of 10 sand bags at his vehicle after filling bags with sand at Tuscawilla Park in Ocala, Fla. Wednesday morning. “I’m going to use them for my garage,” Vargas said. People all around Marion County prepared for Tropical Storm Nicole by getting sand bags Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2022.

GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Republicans were poised to get the 218 House seats they needed, but why are Democrats so relieved?

One thing to know: For the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker failing to earn enough votes to win outright.

Story continues

👉 Keeping up with the midterms? Check out USA TODAY's live results tracker.

Early poll numbers are shown on a screen during the Election night party for Democratic Senate Candidate Raphael Warnock (D-GA) at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on November 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

More news to know now

🌤 What's the weather? Check your local forecast here.

Women, suburban voters and Latinos help drive 2022 election

The anticipated “red wave” barely registered as a ripple in Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Democrats defying dismal projections and perhaps underscoring President Joe Biden’s characterization of the day as a battle for democracy and preservation of abortion rights despite voters’ ongoing economic pains. And while it remains unclear whether Republicans or Democrats will have control of Congress in January, other analysts credited additional demographic forces and trends – namely women and suburban voters – for influencing Democrats' strong showings in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. Read more

Supporters cheer during an election night event for Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman on Nov. 9, 2022 in Pittsburgh. Fetterman defeated Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Russia announces retreat from Kherson; Ukraine remains skeptical

The commander of Russian forces in Ukraine said Wednesday that his troops will withdraw from the crucial port city of Kherson in the south, a major setback reflecting the Kremlin's increasing struggles to turn back a counteroffensive that has returned hundreds of square miles of seized land to Ukrainian control. The announcement was met with skepticism by Ukrainian officials, who have been wary their troops may be lured into a trap by Russian forces. Read more

Sean Penn hand delivered one of his Oscars to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine.

Joe Biden hopes Vladimir Putin will negotiate WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release.

A Ukranian woman sits in a car with her family after they managed to flee from the Russian occupied territory of Kherson, on November 5, 2022, in Zaporizhzhia.

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here. Already a subscriber and want premium content texted to you every day? We can do that! Sign up for our subscriber-only texting campaign.

Powerball plot twist

The owner of a California gas station where the $2 billion Powerball ticket was purchased is the father-in-law of former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle and fan favorite Domata Peko, according to multiple reports. Joe Chahayed owns Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California. He is expected to receive about $1 million. Peko played for the Bengals from 2006 to 2016. He also played for the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals before retiring after the 2020 NFL season. Read more

Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko (94) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) talk after a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Denver Broncos won and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 5-7 on the season with the loss.

📷 Photo of the day: 2022 CMA Awards 📷

Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he's taken home the night's top honor. The awards show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena was co-hosted by Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning and opened on a somber but celebratory tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn. Read more

Click here to see more photos from the 2022 CMA Awards.

Carrie Underwood, from left, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform a tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn, pictured on screen, during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

One more thing

King Charles III of the United Kingdom reacts after an egg was thrown in his direction in York during a ceremony at Micklegate Bar where, traditionally, The Sovereign is welcomed to the city, during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 9, 2022 in York, England.

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note, shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Nicole, Senate runoff, abortion, weed, Powerball, CMAs: Daily Briefing