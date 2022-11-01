Daily Briefing: What can Ohio do for the GOP?

One week from Election Day, the GOP is rallying around Ohio's Senate contest, which could provide a solid win among other unpredictable races. Also in the news: South Korea's police have blamed themselves for a deadly surge that killed over 150 people. Everything we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Welcome to November. Here's the news.

Will Ohio help Republicans take control of the Senate?

Republican leaders in Ohio and across the country have trained their focus on reclaiming control of the House and Senate to serve as a buffer against President Joe Biden's priorities. While the party deals with unpredictable races in states such as Pennsylvania and Georgia, Republicans hope Ohio — which went for former President Donald Trump twice — will show up for U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. Read more

The takeaway: Ohio's Senate race is one of the most competitive in the country. If votes don't perform for Vance, Republicans worry a GOP majority could be at risk.

This combination of photos shows Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, on March 28, 2022, in Wilberforce, Ohio, left, and Republican candidate JD Vance on Aug. 5, 2022, in Dallas.

South Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy

South Korea’s police chief has admitted a responsibility for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul. Police chief Yoon Hee Keun said Tuesday that officers didn’t effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. President Yoon Suk Yeol announced a weeklong national mourning period following the Saturday crowd surge that occurred as tens of thousands of mostly young Halloween revelers celebrated in the popular nightlife area of Itaewon. Police said they have launched a 475-member task force to investigate the tragedy. Read more

Shoes are seen among a huge collection items found in Itaewon following South Korea’s deadliest crowd surge, at a temporary lost and found center at a gym in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Police have assembled the crumpled tennis shoes, loafers and Chuck Taylors, part of 1.5 tons of personal objects left by victims and survivors of the tragedy, in hopes that the owners, or their friends and family, will retrieve them.

More news to know now

Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches

Rolling blackouts are increasing across Ukraine as the government rushes to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter. Yet the unpredictable power cuts are adding another layer of angst and uncertainty to a population already struggling to cope with the stress of nearly nine months of war. Moscow has openly declared its intention to strike power stations and drive the country into the cold. Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's infrastructure during Monday morning rush hour for the third time this month, sending commuters scrambling for cover and crippling basic services for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. Read more

A car passes as city lighting turned off at twilight in Kyiv downtown, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Rolling blackouts are increasing across Ukraine as the government rushes to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter.

Nine people arrested after bridge collapses into river in India

Police in western India arrested nine people on Monday as they investigated the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge in one of the country's worst accidents in years, officials said. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134. As families mourned the dead, attention turned to why the pedestrian bridge, built during British colonialism in the late 1800s and touted by the state's tourism website as an "artistic and technological marvel," collapsed and who might be responsible. The bridge had reopened just four days earlier. Read more

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi

Federal prosecutors charged David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while he continues to recover from the attack after surgery. DePape, 42, of Richmond, California, has been jailed since he was arrested early Friday after the attack at Pelosi's home. Police confronted him allegedly struggling with Paul Pelosi and striking him on the head with a hammer. Read more

History of threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: ''It's here; we shouldn't be surprised.''

A police officer stands outside the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation.

📷 Photo of the day: Dia de los Muertos: See dazzling displays, costumes, colorful skulls 📷

Dia de los Muertos – or Day of the Dead – gives families time to honor and remember loved ones that are no longer in the "land of the living." Known for dazzling displays and the colorful calaveras – decorated skulls – people make or use as makeup, the holiday's origins go back a couple of millennia in Mexico, to the time of the Aztec empire. The holiday is celebrated on two days: Nov. 1 is in remembrance of the young and Nov. 2 is for adults. Read more

Click here to see more photos of Dia de los Muertos celebrations.

People take part in the "Day of the Dead Parade" in Mexico City on October 29, 2022.

One more thing

Kentucky running back La'Vell Wright, left, is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Jourdan Thomas (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Associated Press contributed reporting.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio Senate race, South Korea, Ukraine power, Paul Pelosi, India bridge: Daily Briefing