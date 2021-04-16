The daily business briefing: April 16, 2021

Harold Maass
·4 min read

1.

U.S. stock futures were flat early Friday, struggling for traction after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 34,000 for the first time in history. The Dow gained 305 points or 0.9 percent with a boost from strong corporate earnings and economic data. The S&P 500 rose by 1.1 percent. It also closed at a record high, its 22nd of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq surged by 1.3 percent, with a boost from big tech companies whose gains lifted all three of the main U.S. indexes. Investors viewed better-than-expected employment and retail sales data as signs the economy is improving with help from lower coronavirus infection numbers and a new round of stimulus checks. "Economic data is going to continue to get better and better and better as the economy opens up," said Tom Mantione, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management. [CNBC, The Wall Street Journal]

2.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says people will "likely" need to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose within 12 months after they've been fully vaccinated, CNBC reported on Thursday. "It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus," he said. Bourla also reportedly said it's possible that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 annually will be necessary. Previously, Pfizer said that an analysis of a phase 3 study found that its COVID-19 vaccine remained highly effective at least six months after the second dose. Dr. Anthony Fauci has explained it's "highly likely that it will be effective for considerably longer period of time," but "we very well may need to get booster shots to keep up the level of protection." [CNBC, Mediaite]

3.

New applications for unemployment benefits fell to 576,000 last week, down 193,000 from the previous week's surprise surge, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. The number of initial jobless claims marked a new low since March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The previous pandemic-era low of 684,000 was set last month before a slight uptick. The most recent monthly jobs report indicated that the U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March, far more than expected. The unemployment rate dropped to six percent. Also on Thursday, the Commerce Department said retail sales jumped by 9.8 percent in March, the biggest monthly increase since May 2020 after many businesses reopened after early coronavirus shutdowns. [The Washington Post]

4.

The Biden administration announced Thursday it would expel 10 Russian diplomats and impose new sanctions against Russia for the hacking of corporations and federal agencies, and for meddling in last year's presidential election. The sanctions target six Russian companies believed to have supported the cyberattacks known as the SolarWinds breach. The U.S. also imposed sanctions on 32 individuals and entities suspected of helping the Kremlin interfere in the election with disinformation and other tactics designed to help former President Donald Trump win. The actions signaled President Biden's desire to take a harder line against Russian President Vladimir Putin than Trump took. The 10 diplomats being kicked out include suspected Russian intelligence operatives. [The Associated Press]

5.

China reported Friday that its economy grew by a record 18.3 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year in a sign of recovery from damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The growth was far above the 6.5 percent year-over-year growth in the last quarter of 2020, but slightly below the 18.5 percent forecast by Bloomberg analysts. Economists noted that the first-quarter figure was compared to a 2020 base that was extremely low because of the slump caused by the pandemic, which caused widespread business closures and travel restrictions. Compared to the last quarter of 2020, China's economy grew by 0.6 percent quarter-to-quarter, also short of forecasts by economists surveyed by Bloomberg. [CNN, South China Morning Post]

More stories from theweek.com
How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation
5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure plan
Kevin McCarthy says Matt Gaetz is 'the same as any American. He's innocent until proven guilty.'

Recommended Stories

  • Philip's legacy lives in chef who traded prison for kitchen

    Jon Watts was 18 years old when he woke up in a prison cell and decided he had to change. “I was a young boy in prison,” Watts, now 32, told The Associated Press. After Philip’s death last week at age 99, politicians and world leaders rushed to eulogize his lifetime of service to his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, and to the British nation.

  • Katie Holmes Wore a Stunning Knitted Corset Top Running Errands in NYC

    A worthy successor to that cashmere matching set.

  • Kyle Richards' Daughter Portia Umansky Reveals a New Haircut With Bangs

    We were still wrapping our heads around the fact that Kyle Richards' youngest daughter Portia Umansky is officially a teenager when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13-year-old debuted a glamorous, new haircut with bangs and major throwback vibes. Portia followed up her milestone birthday (with, not one, but two glamorous cakes) with a dramatic new 'do, and we're obsessed already. On April 13, Portia shared an Instagram post in which she showed off her trendy, 90's-inspired style. In the series of shots, Portia wore a simple, periwinkle tank with a bevy of playful charm necklaces. But all eyes were on Portia's fresh, mid-length haircut with flipped ends and her adorable wispy bangs. Portia added sparkling, gemstone clips to her middle-parted style (a not-so-subtle switch from her free-flowing, natural waves) for an extra boost of early-aughts appeal. Kyle's daughter Alexia shared a sweet clip of the youngest of the Umanksy girls as she revealed her sophisticated chop — and the reaction is priceless. The two pajama-clad ladies were all smiles as Portia stepped out with her new lob and bangs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portia Umansky (@portia_umansky) "Why is she so much cooler than me?" Alexia joked in her caption. Portia's mom also shared her thoughts on the new look: "Oh, it's so cute!" Kyle exclaimed in the Instagram Story. "Oh my god, I love it! I love it. I love it," she continued with loads of hugs and kisses. Photo: Alexia Umanksy/Instagram Want more The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Catch up through the Bravo app.

  • After death of Prince Philip, royals brace for the perils of succession

    "Prince Philip's death will have a knock-on effect on people reconsidering the worth of the monarchy," said author David McClure.

  • 'Lost' creator Damon Lindelof says Justin Theroux 'wasn't interested' in lead role that went to Matthew Fox

    Lindelof and Theroux eventually worked together on HBO's "The Leftovers," which ran for three seasons and gained huge critical acclaim.

  • Afghanistan war: What has the conflict cost the US?

    The US is to pull its forces out of Afghanistan by September - how much has it spent on the war?

  • Australia to withdraw last 80 troops from Afghanistan

    Australia would complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in September in line with the United States and other allies, the prime minister said Thursday. Australia’s contribution to the NATO-led mission had once exceeded 15,000 personnel, but only 80 remain. “In line with the United States and other allies and partners, the last remaining Australian troops will depart Afghanistan in September,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, without nominating a day.

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • U.S. says Manafort associate passed sensitive polling data to Russian intelligence

    The U.S. government has sanctioned Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian political consultant indicted in the Mueller investigation in 2018, for carrying out election influence operations on behalf of Russian intelligence services.The big picture: The Senate Intelligence Committee's report on 2016 Russian election interference assessed that Kilimnik, who worked with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as a lobbyist for the pro-Russia president of Ukraine, is a Russian intelligence officer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The investigation found that on numerous occasions, Manafort sought to pass sensitive internal polling data and campaign strategy to Kilimnik. The committee was unable to determine why or what Kilimnik did with that information, in part due to the pair's use of encrypted messaging apps.The committee did obtain "some information" suggesting Kilimnik "may have been connected" to Russia's hacking and leaking of Democratic emails. The section detailing these findings is largely redacted, however.The intrigue: The U.S. government stated for the first time Thursday that Kilimnik provided Russian intelligence "with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" during the 2016 election — filling a key link that had been left unanswered by both special counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee.The Treasury Department also noted that Kilimnik, who is wanted by the FBI on charges of obstruction of justice, sought to promote the false narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.He also sought to orchestrate a plan to return former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to power, according to Treasury. Yanukovych fled to Russia in 2014 after being ousted in the Ukrainian Revolution.Go deeper: U.S. imposes sweeping sanctions targeting Russian economyMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • What's behind the China-Taiwan divide?

    China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.

  • Gym That Defied Lockdown Linked to at Least 419 Infections And One Death

    Cameron SmithCity officials are trying to figure out how a single Quebec City gym that refused to obey lockdown orders could have been linked to the infection of at least 419 people including one 40-year-old man who died after contracting COVID.Health authorities told CBC that the Mega Fitness Gym had broken at least three public health orders before it was forced to shut down on March 31, just as the city was placed under another lockdown amid surging infection rates. The outbreak has prompted local health authorities to conduct an epidemiological investigation into how the virus was able to spread so rapidly, and whether the infections were caused by the deadly U.K. variant.The gym owner, Daniel Morino, had protested government-mandated business closures by reopening his facility in the middle of a province-wide lockdown last summer. According to CBC, the gym owner had shared social media posts that downplayed the seriousness of the virus and cast doubt over the necessity of wearing face masks.In June, police showed up at Morino’s gym after receiving a complaint that he had hosted a 5 am “grand re-opening” of his family business. Morino told a local daily newspaper that, after touring the business, the police officers left without imposing any fines or ordering him to shut the gym doors.“I was not surprised by the presence of the police and I told them to do their job as I did mine," Marino told Le Journal de Québec, adding that he had taken the necessary precautions to keep his clients safe.“My biggest fear is going bankrupt… I have nothing to lose. If I am fined $50,000, I will add it to my debts. Either way, it won't make a difference since I'm going to go bankrupt. I have invested 25 years of my life in this business and I don't want to go out of business without doing anything. I would regret it all my life. I'm not the people's savior, but I'm just trying to save my business.”Although Marino maintained that he had been adhering to social distancing measures after defying lockdown mandates, Quebec City’s public health director said that, based on the latest inspection, it was clear that the gym had not been taking proper safety precautions.According to the director’s statement, which was reported by CTV, gym-goers were not being screened for symptoms, employees were not wearing proper personal protection gear, and clients were not physically distancing themselves from each other.Morino finally closed the Mega Fitness Gym doors to the public on March 31. But at that point, it was too late. With hundreds infected, one gym client dead, and more casualties likely to come—the outbreak has spiraled into one of Canada’s biggest superspreader events.Addressing Quebec City’s latest lockdown amid Canada’s lagging vaccine rates and staggering third COVID wave, Mayor Régis Labeaume had some choice words aimed directly at Dan Marino.“Bravo, champion,” he said. “Everyone has nice biceps but now people are sick."Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Son, father appear in court for hearing in 1996 killing

    A former California college student charged with murder in the 1996 disappearance of classmate Kristin Smart and the defendant's father, who is accused of helping hide the young woman's body, made their first court appearance Thursday but did not enter pleas. Paul Flores, 44, was charged with first-degree murder for the killing that allegedly happened as he tried to rape Smart in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo after an off-campus party. Witnesses said Smart was intoxicated and Flores had said he would walk her home.

  • The breakout star of March Madness reminded everyone how to pronounce her name with a funny and sassy backdrop during the WNBA Draft

    Aari McDonald became the third overall pick in the WNBA Draft just weeks after leading Arizona on a surprise run to the national championship game.

  • Why Adam Sandler is following 24-year-old golf star at Hilton Head’s RBC Heritage

    Will Zalatoris finished 2nd by one stroke at last week’s Masters.

  • How Jim Furyk’s loopy swing gets him on the fairways as others hit long at RBC Heritage

    The two-time Heritage champion and Hilton Head crowd favorite known as “The Grinder” says Harbour Town Golf Links fits his style.

  • The US officially designates Paul Manafort's associate Konstantin Kilimnik as a 'known Russian agent'

    The Treasury also said Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy."

  • SNP-run council accused of ordering cleaners to tidy streets in Sturgeon’s constituency ahead of Anas Sarwar visit

    Anas Sarwar has accused an SNP-run council of dispatching cleaners to tidy the streets of Nicola Sturgeon's constituency shortly before an election photocall he held on Thursday to highlight their dirty condition. The Scottish Labour leader claimed that cleansing workers in Glasgow Southside, which is the First Minister’s constituency, told him they were ordered to do a clean up operation ahead of his visit to the Govanhill area. The Daily Telegraph photographed three bin lorries and street cleaners that turned up shortly before Mr Sarwar's election stop. Local residents said it was not the normal day for the refuse collections to occur. Ms Sturgeon has faced repeated accusations throughout the Holyrood election campaign of dropping the ball in her own backyard, with cleansing, poverty and housing being huge issues in Glasgow Southside. “I met cleansing workers there who were telling me about the huge cuts they’ve seen, not just in terms of staff but also in terms of the investment they’ve had,” he said.

  • Exclusive: EU agrees to sanction two companies close to Myanmar military, diplomats say

    The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on another 10 individuals linked to the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar and to target two businesses run by the armed forces for the first time in protest at the military takeover, two diplomats said. The measures, which the diplomats said could take effect next week, would target two companies that generate revenue for the Myanmar Armed Forces. While the EU has an arms embargo on Myanmar and targeted 11 senior military officials last month, the decision to target two companies is the most significant response so far for the bloc since the coup that ousted an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.