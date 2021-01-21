The daily business briefing: January 21, 2021

Harold Maass

1.

President Biden signed 15 executive actions on Wednesday, including one recommitting the United States to the landmark Paris climate accord that his predecessor, Donald Trump, abandoned. Biden also halted construction of border barriers, required masks to be worn in federal buildings, and reversed other Trump policies, but many of the orders focused on the environment. Trump made a mission out of rolling back policies aimed at preventing global warming that were enacted by the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president. "We're going to combat climate change in a way we have not before," Biden said on his first night as president. Foreign leaders praised Biden's early moves. Some Republicans said Biden's policies would kill jobs. [The New York Times]

2.

U.S. stocks surged to record highs on Wednesday after President Biden took office and fresh upbeat earnings reports came in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 gained 1.4 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq soared nearly 2 percent higher after Netflix shares jumped by 17 percent after the streaming video company reported a surge of new subscribers. Biden signed a barrage of executive actions on his first day in office, undoing Trump administration policies on issues from addressing the coronavirus pandemic to boosting the economy to fighting climate change. Analysts said some investors were cheered by his promise of a massive new coronavirus relief package. "I'm not sure that the politics of inauguration day did much but certainly the expectation for a trillion plus in stimulus," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Wisconsin. Stock futures inched higher early Thursday. [Reuters, CNBC]

3.

Amazon on Wednesday offered to help the Biden administration meet its goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in President Biden's first 100 days in office. Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon's consumer business, sent Biden a letter congratulating him and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration, and detailing how the tech giant plans to expedite the vaccine campaign. The strategy would include on-site inoculations for any of the company's 800,000 employees who don't have the luxury of working from home during the pandemic. Clark also said the e-commerce giant was "prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist" in the campaign. [NBC News]

4.

China early Thursday imposed sanctions on 28 people and their families in a swipe at the Trump administration as former President Donald Trump left office. The sanctions prevent outgoing Cabinet officials and advisers, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, from traveling to China or doing business with the country. The list also includes Peter Navarro, a key economic adviser who pushed for Trump's trade war against China, as well as former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft. Beijing said the former officials it targeted "planned, promoted, and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted U.S.-China relations." [The Washington Post]

5.

United Airlines reported Wednesday that it lost $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to devastate the travel industry. The carrier lost more than $7 billion over the full year. The company's chief executive, Scott Kirby, said in a statement that the airline was heading into a "transition year" that would bring a recovery from the pandemic and a "better, stronger, and more profitable" airline. "The truth is that COVID-19 has changed United Airlines forever," Kirby said. United is resuming maintenance and repairs on sidelined planes as it prepares for demand to rebound. Delta Air Lines last week reported that its 2020 losses reached $12.4 billion in what its CEO called the "toughest year in Delta's history." [The New York Times]

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • U.S. Senate approves Haines as Director of National Intelligence

    The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved Avril Haines as the Director of National Intelligence, the nation's top intelligence job, making her the first of President Joe Biden's nominees to be approved. The vote was 84-10, with all the "no" votes coming from Republicans. Both Democrats and leading Republicans issued statements praising the nominee.

  • Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Center Fired After Investigation

    Capt. Scott Moss, who led the NOSC in Knoxville, was relieved of command by Capt. Dale Maxey.

  • Trump fraud claims open Republican rift in Texas and other red states

    Pat Cowan, a Republican official in west Texas, would rather blow up her party than see it controlled by “weak” Republicans who increasingly are distancing themselves from President Donald Trump since the U.S. Capitol riots he is accused of inciting. “You can’t tell those Republicans from the Democrats!” she scoffed in an interview at her home in Levelland, Texas.

  • Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop due in US court

    A federal judge may decide Thursday whether a Pennsylvania woman accused of helping steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the attack on the U.S. Capitol should be released on bail. U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson is also expected to preside over a preliminary hearing for Harrisburg resident Riley June Williams, 22, who is accused of theft, obstruction and trespassing, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The FBI says an unidentified former romantic partner of Williams tipped them off that she appeared in video from the Jan. 6 rioting and the tipster claimed she had hoped to sell the computer to Russian intelligence.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny makes allegations of Putin wealth ahead of protests

    Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic who was jailed at the weekend, on Tuesday released a video in which he and his allies alleged that an opulent palace belonged to the Russian leader, a claim the Kremlin denied. The allegations, which first surfaced in 2010 when a businessman wrote about them to then-President Dmitry Medvedev complaining of official graft, come as Navalny's supporters urge people to join nationwide protests on Saturday. Reuters reported in 2014 that the estate in southern Russia had been partly funded by taxpayer money from a $1 billion hospital project.

  • Trump's gift to Biden: a consequential presidency

    Donald Trump tried everything to delegitimize the rival who vanquished him. In reality, he's set Joe Biden on course to be a far more consequential U.S. president than he might otherwise have become.The big picture: President Biden now confronts not just a pandemic, but massive political divisions and an assault on truth — and the aftermath of the assault on the Capitol two weeks ago that threatened democracy itself.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * In his inaugural address, Biden called on Americans to end "this uncivil war." * Only through unity, he said, can the nation defeat domestic terrorism, political extremism, white supremacy, disinformation, threats to democracy — and the pandemic. * Kamala Harris was sworn in as the 49th vice president — the first woman, Black American or South Asian American to hold the nation's second highest office. The first Latina on the Supreme Court, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, administered the oath of office. * Biden was sworn in as the 46th president — with his hand on a Bible that's been in his family since 1893 — by Chief Justice John Roberts.Photo: Patrick Semansky/Pool/AFP via Getty ImagesDriving the news: The inauguration was peaceful — and even normal. * Despite intense concerns about security threats — and with massive additional security protocols in place — Biden went ahead with delivering his speech outdoors in an effort to project strength and normalcy after the attack. * "Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path," Biden said. "Let's start afresh," he exhorted Americans, and asked his political opponents to at least "hear me out."Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Getty ImagesBetween the lines: By claiming massive election fraud and theft where there was none, Trump triggered constitutional, disinformation, free speech and national security crises Biden has inherited. * By approaching COVID-19 as a political rather than scientific challenge, Trump fueled a pandemic that's killed 400,000 and strangled the economy.Since losing the election, Trump spent two months repeating the lie that it was fraudulent or stolen. * He filed lawsuits to try to block the results. * He stalled cooperation on the transition. * He whipped up supporters at a Jan. 6 rally, which spun off a deadly insurrection by rioters seeking to block Biden's win.That triggered Trump's second impeachment by the House, and a pending trial in the Senate that hangs over his post-presidency. * On his final day, Trump skipped town early rather than welcoming the new president to the White House.Trump boards Air Force One for the last time as commander in chief. He and First Lady Melania Trump flew to Florida. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty ImagesBe smart: Biden, 78, was written off early by some critics during the crowded Democratic primary as an instant one-termer who would be too white to reflect America, too old to shape his party's future, too centrist for modern politics and too consensus-driven to be a strong executive. * In working to prove the critics wrong, he'll draw on the lessons of some of the greatest American presidents faced with protecting the nation from destructive forces not only on the outside but within. * Borrowing a phrase from Abraham Lincoln when he signed the Emancipation Proclamation, Biden said, "My whole soul is in this, bringing America together."Photo: Jonathan Ernst/ReutersBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • UK: 'Genocide' clause to China trade deals narrowly defeated

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson narrowly avoided a defeat in Parliament on Tuesday after lawmakers voted against a controversial proposal seeking to bar trade deals with any country deemed by the U.K. High Court to be committing genocide. The amendment to the government’s post-Brexit trade bill was largely designed to force international action in addressing China’s alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur minority in the far western Xinjiang region.

  • Pence moves out and Harris moves in: This is the official home of the Vice President

    Ms Harris is expected to move into the 128-year-old residence once a number of repairs have been made

  • British lawyer declines HK case after being subjected to 'disgraceful' comment

    A British prosecutor hired by the Hong Kong government to lead a case against democracy activists has pulled out after coming under pressure in Britain including 'disgraceful' comments by its foreign minister, city authorities said on Wednesday. David Perry, a Queen's Counsel, was due to lead the case against tabloid media magnate Jimmy Lai and several others, including veteran democracy activists Martin Lee and Margaret Ng. But Hong Kong's Department of Justice noted "growing pressure and criticism" of Perry in Britain for taking the case, adding in a statement that he had "concerns about such pressures and the exemption of quarantine" and "indicated that the trial should proceed without him".

  • Biden tells appointees 'I will fire you on the spot' for showing disrespect to colleagues

    President Joe Biden issued a warning Wednesday to his appointees that a hostile workplace will not be allowed in his administration.&nbsp;

  • President Biden: 'Democracy has prevailed'

    Joe Biden took the oath of office on Wednesday, but in his first address to the nation as the 46th president of the United States, he acknowledged how tumultuous the path to the historic day has been. "The people — the will of the people — has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded," he said. "We have learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile, and at this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed."> President Joe Biden: “This is America’s day … today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause — the cause of democracy.” https://t.co/2pnC6CISOp InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/vnw07P4gEo> > — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021Biden added that it is on "we the people" to strive for a more perfect union. "This is a great nation," he went on. "We are good people. Over the centuries through storm and strife, through peace and war, we've come so far. But we still have far to go.""We'll press forward," Biden said, "with speed and urgency. We have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities."More stories from theweek.com 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit New coronavirus variants may cut vaccine effectiveness

  • Trump spends first night as a private citizen 'looking for lawyers for his impeachment trial'

    Donald Trump spent his first night as a private citizen settling into his new home at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he has reportedly already begun preparing for his upcoming impeachment hearing. Mr Trump’s final engagement in Washington DC as president was attending his farewell at Joint Base Andrews in DC, which was attended only by some 250 of his most loyal aides and supporters. Notably absent were close White House aides and his own vice president Mike Pence. The former president then left for Florida as President Joe Biden was being sworn in, where he received a much warmer welcome. Supporters lined Mr Trump’s route to Mar-a-Lago, waving “Trump 2020” flags and signs reading “welcome home!”, while others screamed “I love you” as his motorcade drove past. Some still refused to accept the results of the election.

  • India starts supplying COVID-19 shots to neighboring nations

    India began supplying coronavirus vaccines to its neighboring countries on Wednesday, as the world’s largest vaccine making nation strikes a balance between maintaining enough doses to inoculate its own people and helping developing countries without the capacity to produce their own shots. India's Foreign Ministry said the country would send 150,000 shots of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, manufactured locally by Serum Institute of India, to Bhutan and 100,000 shots to the Maldives on Wednesday. India's ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said Wednesday that New Delhi would supply Nepal with 1 million doses free of charge, with the first to arrive as early as Thursday.

  • Beau Biden: The story of Joe Biden’s youngest son

    2020 candidate's son — Delaware attorney general and Iraq War veteran — died in 2015

  • Iran’s telecom minister appears before prosecutor, released

    Iran's judiciary released the country's telecom minister on bail Wednesday after he was summoned for prosecution by Iran's general prosecutor, state TV reported. The state media outlet quoted Jamal Hadian, a spokesman for the telecommunications ministry, as saying Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi appeared before a prosecutor Wednesday, was released and had already returned to his office. The office of the general prosecutor had summoned Jahromi for prosecution over his refusal to block Instagram and other foreign social media messaging systems, according to earlier reports.

  • AD100 Designer Monique Gibson Designs a Tribeca Aerie with High-Impact Views

    800 feet up in the sky, the Dreamy 6,000 square foot space offers panoramic views from the East River to the HudsonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • India urges frontline workers not to refuse vaccines as targets missed

    India appealed to frontline workers on Tuesday not to refuse vaccines for COVID-19, after almost all states failed to meet targets in the first few days of what the government calls the world's biggest immunisation campaign. The country has so far vaccinated 631,417 frontline workers using two shots manufactured locally, one licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research. The drive started on Saturday, with 30 million healthcare and other front-line workers first in the queue, followed by about 270 million people older than 50 or deemed at high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.

  • Ex-Uber autonomous driving exec gets pardon from Trump

    In the last hours of his presidency, President Trump granted a full pardon to Anthony Levandowski, the engineer at the center of a 2017 lawsuit between Google's self-driving car unit and Uber over alleged theft of trade secrets. Why it matters: The case made headlines as a bitter legal battle between two of Silicon Valley's best-known companies in the race to build self-driving cars. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America. * Tech investor Peter Thiel, a vocal Trump booster in 2016, was among those who supported Levandowski's pardon. * In August of last year, Levandowski was sentenced to 18 months in prison, though the ongoing pandemic made it unclear when he would begin serving it. Go deeper: * Stunner: Google and Uber settle for $245 million stake * Trump grants flurry of last-minute pardonsGet smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Biden revamps the Oval Office: President adds bust of Cesar Chavez and removes controversial portrait

    The White House facilities were revamped in a span of hours during the Inauguration