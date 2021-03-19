The daily business briefing: March 19, 2021

Harold Maass
·3 min read

1.

The European Medicines Agency has concluded that the coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca developed with Oxford University is safe despite decisions by several European countries to suspend its use due to suspicions it could be linked to blood clots. The EMA's executive director, Emer Cooke, said the drug regulator had "come to a clear scientific conclusion: This is a safe and effective vaccine." The EMA group found that the vaccine was "not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events, or blood clots," Cooke said, although the agency said it could not definitively rule out a link to a rare blood clotting disorder. Regardless, Cooke said, the vaccine's benefits outweighed any risk. [CNN]

2.

U.S. crude oil prices fell by 7.1 percent to $60 per barrel on Thursday in their biggest one-day drop since September. It was the fifth consecutive day of declines as Europe's slow and faltering vaccine rollout could lead to economic problems and weaken fuel demand while supplies are high. Oil prices remained up by 25 percent in 2021 after hitting a nearly two-year high of $66 per barrel recently. Big supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and other large producers have been boosting prices. Some investors suggested a commodity "supercycle" could push prices far higher. But Thursday's fall suggested prices had risen as far as demand warranted, giving the "supercycle" talk "a bit of a reality check," said Louise Dickson, oil-markets analyst at consulting firm Rystad. [The Wall Street Journal]

3.

The Labor Department said Thursday that 770,000 Americans filed initial jobless claims last week. That was up 45,000 claims from the level of the previous week, which was initially reported to be 712,000 but was revised up to 725,000. It was also about 70,000 claims higher than expected, as economists thought claims would decline this week to about 700,000. The number of new claims remains higher than the record prior to the pandemic, which was 695,000. The number of claims is also still higher than any week during the Great Recession. The most recent U.S. jobs report had surpassed expectations earlier this month. But Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao wrote that while "the engine of economic recovery is restarting," there "is still a long way to go." [Reuters, CNBC]

4.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged by 3 percent on Thursday as rising Treasury bond yields fueled fears of overvalued stocks, causing sharp declines for some growth shares that flourished during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 fell by 1.5 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5 percent a day after closing above 33,000 for the first time. The declines came as the 10-year Treasury yield jumped by 11 basis points to more than 1.75 percent at one point during the session, hitting its highest point in more than a year. The 30-year rate surpassed 2.5 percent for the first time since August 2019. U.S. stock index futures rose slightly early Friday as bond yields pulled back. [CNBC]

5.

Boeing's new deep-space rocket passed a crucial engine test on the ground on Thursday in a major step forward for NASA's plans for a lunar mission this year. The four Space Launch System engines, previously used in the space shuttle program, ran for eight minutes as planned, twice as long as the time necessary to collect data needed to prepare for a rocket launch. The success came after a failed test in January raised concerns about meeting the space agency's goal of returning U.S astronauts to the moon by the middle of the 2020s. NASA hopes to use the SLS rocket in November for the Artemis 1 moon mission, which will send a crewless capsule around the moon and return it to Earth. [The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post]

More stories from theweek.com
Is Rand Paul a real doctor?
Let informed people be jurors
Late night hosts find the lighter side of the cold war of words between Biden and Putin

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Is No ‘WandaVision’—But Offers Plenty of Thrills

    Chuck Zlotnick/Disney+With WandaVision, Marvel kicked off its Disney+ era with a unique conceit tailor-made for the small screen—even as it made sure to keep that show’s story of grief and loss tethered to the larger, serialized MCU narrative. Those hoping for similar risk-taking with the studio’s second TV effort, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, would be wise to temper expectations, at least initially, as the six-part series (premiering March 19) is a more straightforward return to the militarized action that defined the Captain America piece of the MCU puzzle, from which it is a direct offshoot. Yet that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Guided by sturdy performances and a premise that promises buddy comedy, anti-terrorist combat, and world-building in equal measure, the premiere of Marvel’s latest shows off few radical moves but delivers just what the faithful want.Set a few months after the events of Avengers: Endgame—and the reappearance of billions of people on Earth after Thanos’ finger-snapping Blip—The Falcon and the Winter Soldier establishes from the outset that it’s a tale about honoring the past, and important familial legacies, by assuming leadership responsibilities. Its focus is squarely on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie, charming as ever), aka The Falcon, who’s introduced staring at Captain America’s shield in a bedroom while recalling the patriotic hero implying (at the end of Marvel’s record-smashing blockbuster) that it belongs to him. It’s Sam’s apparent destiny to become the new Captain America—a notion confirmed by comic book lore, foreshadowed by the MCU, and known to everyone in this world. That includes fellow Avenger James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), aka War Machine, who at a gala museum exhibit about Captain America, asks Sam outright, “Why didn’t you take up the mantle?” ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Will Delight DC’s Toxic FansFor now, the reasons for Sam’s decision are somewhat vague; he simply doesn’t seem ready to step into the legendary shoes of his good friend, who’s an old man presumably enjoying retirement in heartland-USA anonymity. Nonetheless, Sam hasn’t left the universe-saving business, as evidenced by an opening scene in which he takes flight in Tunisian airspace against a group of French-speaking kidnappers (led by Winter Soldier alum Georges St-Pierre) who are members of criminal outfit LAF. Sam’s mission is to retrieve an abducted government liaison, which provides an opportunity for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to show off its protagonist’s formidable battle skills. Dodging missiles at high speeds courtesy of his mecha-wings, and deploying a Stark Tech drone named Red Wing to cut open plane doors and shoot down helicopters, it’s an early showstopper designed to verify Falcon’s enhanced-power bona fides, and it boasts the sort of choreographed CGI spectacle that is the MCU’s stock-in-trade.Directed by Kari Skogland and written by showrunner Malcolm Spellman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is constructed as a two-handed affair. Thus, while catching up with Sam, it also reconnects with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), aka the Winter Soldier, Captain America’s original best friend from back in the '40s who, after supposedly dying, was transformed into a brainwashed, robotic arm-upgraded assassin for Nazi-esque Hydra. Now deprogrammed, the 106-year-old Bucky is tortured and in therapy, trying to rebuild his life and—following a Wakanda stint that got him back on the heroic track—make amends for past atrocities that still plague his dreams. This involves being difficult with a military shrink (Amy Aquino) and hanging out with an elderly Brooklyn man named Yori (Ken Takemoto), who over lunch at a sushi bar nabs Bucky a date with a local waitress (Miki Ishikawa).“The world’s broken. Everybody’s just looking for someone to fix it,” says Rhodey to Sam, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier makes plain that both of its title characters are likewise fractured. Sam has shirked the Captain America gig to help his single-mom sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye) keep their struggling Wilson Family Seafood business afloat in Delacroix, Louisiana, leading to a bank-loan scene in which the officer (Vince Pisani) is more interested in getting a selfie with the Avenger than in offering financial assistance (in the show’s most pointed moment, Sarah remarks, “Funny how things always tighten around us”). Living up to family obligations is merely another way Sam must embrace the duty he previously fled, and though that thread is hardly subtle, it’s a functional personal dilemma that parallels his forthcoming political/superheroic path.The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s premiere doesn’t even get Sam and Bucky together; that will have to wait for ensuing installments. But it does set up one of their eventual adversaries: a clandestine figure in charge of a terror cell called the Flag-Smashers (“Bad guys giving themselves bad names,” Sam quips) that wants a united world without borders. Sam’s special-ops buddy has a run-in with this menace during a Switzerland flash-mob heist that lets the shadowy baddie show off her own extraordinary strength as well as her signature look: a black mask decorated with a giant red handprint. This figure’s identity remains a mystery for now (though casting details have spoiled that it’s Karli Morgenthau, played by Erin Kellyman). Moreover, we know that the series will also soon feature Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), the Sokovian creep who orchestrated the Avengers’ break-up in Captain America: Civil War, so there’s plenty more villainy on the way.A final shot tips off the role that Wyatt Russell’s John F. Walker will play in this drama, but Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter—the niece of Captain America’s long-time love Peggy Carter—remains, like Zemo, MIA for the series’ 45-minute debut, which lays the groundwork for what will ostensibly be a rock-'em, sock-'em miniseries cast in a straightforward Marvel mold. Fleshing out its characters’ ongoing crises via an action-packed good-vs-evil plot, it’s already far less adventurous than its Disney+ predecessor, proving the meat-and-potatoes complement to the inventively out-there WandaVision. That may render it more purposeful than vital, but its ability to dispense traditional big-screen MCU thrills on TV is also nothing to shrug at, and suggests that Marvel’s own multimedia takeover is one step closer to becoming a reality.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Samia Suluhu Hassan - Tanzania's new president

    Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan steps up after the death of President John Magufuli.

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • 'He lied through his teeth': Morning Joe slams Bill Barr after report reveals China did not try to subvert US election

    Joe Scarborough says former attorney general should be held accountable

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Covid: Bahraini prince takes AstraZeneca vaccine on Everest trip

    Nepal's drug regulators launched an investigation after a Bahraini royal brought in AstraZeneca doses.

  • Sharon Stone said a producer asked her to sleep with a costar to improve their on-screen chemistry

    In her new memoir, Stone details several exploitative incidents in her career, including being asked to sit in a director's lap.

  • A man was found guilty of keeping live sharks in a pool in his basement with plans to sell them on the underground exotic fish market

    Investigators were tipped off after the man was arrested in Georgia with five sharks in the back of his truck.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Cuomo made one aide cry by ridiculing her haircut and made fun of a male staffer for being 'fat,' new report says

    The New Yorker shares how Cuomo fostered a bullying work environment that kept women from speaking out.

  • Biden White House Sandbags Staffers, Sidelines Dozens for Pot Use

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/ Photos GettyDozens of young White House staffers have been suspended, asked to resign, or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use, frustrating staffers who were pleased by initial indications from the Biden administration that recreational use of cannabis would not be immediately disqualifying for would-be personnel, according to three people familiar with the situation.The policy has even affected staffers whose marijuana use was exclusive to one of the 14 states—and the District of Columbia—where cannabis is legal. Sources familiar with the matter also said a number of young staffers were either put on probation or canned because they revealed past marijuana use in an official document they filled out as part of the lengthy background check for a position in the Biden White House.In some cases, staffers were informally told by transition higher-ups ahead of formally joining the administration that they would likely overlook some past marijuana use, only to be asked later to resign.“There were one-on-one calls with individual affected staffers—rather, ex-staffers,” one former White House staffer affected by the policy told The Daily Beast. “I was asked to resign.”“Nothing was ever explained” on the calls, they added, which were led by White House Director of Management and Administration Anne Filipic. “The policies were never explained, the threshold for what was excusable and what was inexcusable was never explained.”In February, NBC News reported the White House intended—for some candidates—to waive the requirement that all potential appointees in the Executive Office of the President be able to obtain a “top secret” clearance. The rules about past marijuana use and eligibility for the clearance vary, depending on the agency: For the FBI, an applicant can’t have used marijuana in the past three years; at the NSA, it’s only one. The White House, however, largely calls its own shots, and officials at the time told NBC News that as long as past use was “limited” and the candidate wasn’t pursuing a position that required a security clearance, past use may be excused.Asked about the policy and its effect on the administration’s staffing, a White House spokesperson disputed the number of affected staff, but said the Biden administration is “committed to bringing the best people into government—especially the young people whose commitment to public service can deepen in these positions,” and noted that the White House’s approach to past marijuana use is much more flexible than previous administrations.“The White House’s policy will maintain the absolute highest standards for service in government that the president expects from his administration, while acknowledging the reality that state and local marijuana laws have changed significantly across the country in recent years,” the spokesperson added. “This decision was made following intensive consultation with career security officials and will effectively protect our national security while modernizing policies to ensure that talented and otherwise well-qualified applicants with limited marijuana use will not be barred from serving the American people.”A candidate’s personal drug history, barring past convictions for possession, is largely based on the honor system, as well as supplemental interviews with family and friends by the FBI—although lying on the 136-page SF-86 form is a felony, and effectively bars a candidate from ever working for a federal agency. Over the years, some rules have been relaxed or altogether eliminated (the existence of nude photos of a candidate are no longer automatically disqualifying, for example).Some of these dismissals, probations and remote work appointments could have potentially been a result of inconsistencies that came up during the background-check process, where a staffer could have, for example, misstated the last time they used marijuana. The effect of the policy, however, would be the same: The Biden White House would be punishing various staffers for violating thresholds of past cannabis use that would-be staffers didn’t know about.Previous drug use can pose problems for obtaining a security clearance. While practices across the federal government vary, in general agencies may consider the type, frequency, and recency of drug use as mitigating factors when granting a clearance.Past Pot Smoking Won’t Bar Some Applicants From White House RolesThe Biden administration has attempted to modernize the White House’s personnel policy as it relates to past marijuana use, which has disproportionately affected younger appointees and those from states where marijuana has been decriminalized or legalized. (Marijuana, of course, remains illegal in the eyes of the federal government.) The number of allowable instances of past marijuana use was increased from the Trump and Obama administrations—a reflection of the drug’s widespread use—and the White House approved limited exemptions for candidates whose positions don’t require security clearances. Those employees, like all those at the White House, must commit to not using marijuana while serving in the federal government and must submit to random drug testing.The president, however, remains the final authority on who can receive a clearance, and the chief executive can overrule agency judgments on eligibility, as President Donald Trump did when he granted his son-in-law Jared Kushner a top-secret clearance over the objections of the intelligence community and his own counsel.“I find it absurd that, in 2021, marijuana use is still part of a security clearance background check,” Tommy Vietor, a veteran of the 2008 Obama team who subsequently worked as a National Security Council spokesperson, said Thursday. “To me, marijuana use is completely irrelevant when you’re trying to decide whether an individual should be trusted with national security information.”In past administrations, White House staff have also had their applications denied, or the jobs they’d started abruptly yanked, because of marijuana use. In the earliest days of the Trump era, multiple people—some mid-tier, some more senior-level—had jobs they had already accepted pulled by White House brass after flunking urine tests that showed signs of recent marijuana use, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The marijuana policy has tripped up the appointments of even senior White House officials in past administrations. Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser in the Obama White House, wrote in his memoir that his interim security clearance was initially denied because of past marijuana use. Alyssa Mastromonaco, who served as deputy chief of staff for operations in the Obama administration and has a self-described “love of the ganj,” wrote in Vice in 2017 that, after filling out her SF-86, she “went home and flushed all the pot I had stashed in my underwear drawer.”In the end, Mastromonaco was allowed to join the administration, she wrote, “but I was randomly drug-tested pretty much once a month for the first year, and regularly after that.”But would-be staffers in the Biden administration whose dream jobs were derailed by an opaque system now feel their own truthfulness has been used against them.“It’s exclusively targeting younger staff and staff who came from states where it was legal,” the former staffer said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sheriff says he regrets 'heartache' caused by spokesman's comments on Georgia spa shooting

    Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds issued a statement on Thursday saying the department regrets "any heartache" caused by the remarks of a spokesman, Capt. Jay Baker, who said the suspect in three shootings at Asian spas in Georgia was having "a bad day." The shootings left eight people dead, including four victims at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County. During a Wednesday press conference, Baker said the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, told officers he had a "sex addiction," and was "fed up, at the end of his rope." Long, he continued, was "having a bad day, and this is what he did." Baker's remarks were immediately criticized for being insensitive. Reynolds said there are "simply no words to describe the degree of human suffering experienced on Tuesday," and Baker's comments were "not intended to disrespect any of the victims, the gravity of this tragedy, or express empathy or sympathy for the suspect." Reynolds added that he has "known and served with Capt. Baker for many years, and his personal ties to the Asian community and his unwavering support and commitment to the citizens of Cherokee County are well known to many." On Wednesday, The Associated Press reported that a Facebook page that appeared to belong to Baker posted a picture last year of a T-shirt with a racist message about China and COVID-19. The account was deleted on Wednesday night. After Reynolds issued his statement, an official said Baker is no longer the spokesman for the spa shooting case. More stories from theweek.comIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Let informed people be jurorsLate night hosts find the lighter side of the cold war of words between Biden and Putin

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

    A Jack in the Box manager was stabbed three times in a dispute over masks, police say.

  • UCLA surges late to defeat Michigan State in First Four overtime thriller

    Trailing Michigan State for most of the game, UCLA manages to tie it before pulling off an 86-80 win in the NCAA tournament First Four.

  • Baby aspirin may help fend off worst coronavirus effects; US reports record 949 new variant cases; 539K US deaths. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Europe's top medicines regulator says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite reports of unusual blood clots. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • ‘Dangerous work of art’ discovered by Illinois firefighters in woods. What is it?

    A firefighter discovered this “dangerous work of art” after returning to the scene of an emergency.

  • Rock Hill teen charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot no longer part of Republicans at Citadel

    Charged with illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol, the cadet was kicked out of the Republican Club, but remains enrolled at the school.

  • The IRS is moving to issue refunds for Americans who paid taxes on $10,200 in unemployment benefits last year

    IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says the agency is aiming to provide refunds so some people don't have to file amended returns for a stimulus tax break.

  • Some OnlyFans creators were left scrambling when the platform banned public sex content without warning

    Many OnlyFans creators are upset following the change to the platform's terms of service banning public sex.

  • Child killed in Peloton treadmill accident as CEO issues warning to parents

    A child has died in an accident involving a Peloton treadmill, leading the company's chief to warn parents to keep infants away from the equipment. Peloton has grown in popularity in the last year with more people turning to its at-home workout products as they ditch their gym memberships amidst the pandemic. John Foley, Peloton's co-founder and chief executive, emailed owners of the Tread+ on March 18 to inform them of the incident. "I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," he wrote. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved." Mr Foley advised users to keep pets and children away from Peloton equipment, and store it safely when not in use. The company said it would not be releasing any further details, including the age of the child and location. The Tread+, which retails at around $4,256 (£3,000), is currently not on sale in the UK, however, a lighter, less expensive model is available for purchase. Peloton, whose stationary exercise bike has gained a cult following over the past years, launched the Peloton Tread in 2018, and then introduced the updated model Tread+ last fall. The Tread+ features a slat belt that helps lessen the impact on the body, while The Tread has a more classic, continuous running belt. Tread+ is one of a range of Peloton’s treadmills and bikes, which features a screen allowing users to follow training videos and virtual workouts. Peloton shares fell more than 3 per cent in New York trading on Thursday. Around 25,000 children each year in the US are hurt on exercise equipment, of which 2,600 kids on average end up in the emergency room from treadmill accidents.