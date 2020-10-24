New daily coronavirus cases will 'easily hit six-figure' mark soon, public health expert warns

Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 09, 2020 in New York City. - ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The number of new daily cases of coronavirus in the US will soon reach six digits, according to a public health expert.

"We easily will hit six-figure numbers in terms of the number of cases," Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota told Don Lemon on CNN on Friday.

On Friday, the US broke its record for the number of new cases in a single day with an additional 83,757 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. This surpasses the highest number to date, which is when the US recorded over 75,000 daily coronavirus cases in July.

As the nation's new daily cases have risen by nearly 40% since the top of the month, experts predict the third wave of coronavirus infections in the US this fall and winter could be the deadliest.

Osterholm warned the colder weather in fall and winter will lead more people to stay indoors, which is concerning since "the virus transmits much more easily in the indoor environment."

The US has surpassed a total of 8.5 million cases of coronavirus to date, according to Johns Hopkins University.

