Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Someone’s having a good day: Jasper, which calls itself an “AI content” developer, raised its first round of funding ever — and a big one at that, at $125 million, to give it a $1.5 billion valuation, Kyle reports. It also comes as the company is in the process of acquiring a grammar- and style-checking platform, Outwrite.

  • Turning renters into owners: Christine provides an update on Landis, which raised $40 million in Series B funding. The company buys homes on behalf of clients while also providing a patch for them to build up their credit and eventually get a mortgage on the home they rent.

  • So, Apple had an event: Romain gives you a look at the new entry-level iPad that he says looks just like the iPad Pro. Alas, it’s also more expensive, but you get a larger screen. Priorities, amirite?

Startups and VC

Venture capital funds focusing on niche sectors are “in,” according to Connie, and Will Ventures is here for it. Christine reports that the low-flying, Boston-based venture outfit just tripled the size of its second fund to $150 million thanks to its approach of investing in sports technologies with the help of its community of athlete backers who help promote and grow the portfolio companies.

Turo, the peer-to-peer car-sharing platform that’s been described as the Airbnb for cars, will expand to Australia before the end of the year, Rebecca reports. Local car owners in all major cities, including Sydney, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane, can join the waitlist on Turo’s website.

Okay, fine, have a few more:

News Drops from Disrupt

Crypto accelerator: Andreessen Horowitz's Chris Dixon dishes to Anita about a "Crypto Startup School," an inaugural accelerator program that will kick off next year in Los Angeles. He also provided more info on the firm's recent giant investment in our favorite controversial founder, Adam Neumann.
Stealthy startup: Both Harri and Tim sat in on Ingrid's interview with Marc Lore, who disclosed a new sports ticketing startup that he is working on called Jump Platforms and provided some insight on the Diapers.com sale to Amazon, calling it a "forced transaction."
On cloud nine: Netflix VP of Gaming Mike Verdu spoke to Amanda about opening a new gaming studio in SoCal and getting into cloud gaming.

Startup Battlefield

It’s Disruuuuuupt! We are so excited we can barely sit still. Here’s the first batch of Battlefield companies that pitched onstage on this fine California Tuesday — and if you’re curious, Neesha revealed the 20 companies that are presenting on the Disrupt Stage earlier today. Here’s the first batch that pitched today:

NXgenPort: A Saint Paul, Minnesota–based startup that’s looking to remotely monitor cancer patients in between doctor visits using a port catheter.

Omneky: Leverages OpenAI’s DALLE-2 and GPT-3 models to generate visuals and text that can be used in ads for social platforms.

Circular Genomics: Claims its new form of genetic testing can identify which medications will work for a patient in a fraction of that time.

Anthill: Connects frontline workers to company resources through text messaging.

AppMap: Was built on the simple idea that developers should be able to see the behavior of software as they write it so they can prevent problems when the software runs.

Mother Honestly: New commerce offering aims to give employees more freedom when it comes to caregiving spending.

Digest.ai: Beyond flash cards to create an AI dialogue assistant that we can all carry around on our phones.

Swap Robotics: Paving the way for electric solar vegetation cuts and sidewalk snow plowing.

Hormona: Hopes to encourage people with periods to do just that — add hormone-monitoring to their quantified health mix.

Staax: Thinks peer-to-peer payments can onboard a new generation of stock investors.

How to combine PLG and enterprise sales to improve the funnel and drive bottom-line growth

Six different drinking straws in a cup
Six different drinking straws in a cup

Image Credits: Richard Drury (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Products and services that sell themselves sound great, but product-led growth (PLG) startups still launch marketing campaigns and hire sales teams.

Combining PLG with traditional sales-led growth efforts can raise retention and acquisition to the next level, says Kate Ahlering, chief revenue officer at Calendly.

In this TC+ guest post, Ahlering lays out multiple strategies that will help teams implement a "hybrid GTM strategy," which includes suggestions for leveraging PLG data and optimizing success metrics.

How to combine PLG and enterprise sales to improve your funnel

Three more from the TC+ team:

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

We have even more for you from Apple’s surprise October event. Brian takes a look at the company’s new M2 iPad Pro, which got a refresh and arrives October 26. He talks about chips and inches, and a pencil…you get the picture.

Even more Apple for you to bite into:

Since we have all the Battlefield companies for your reading pleasure, here are just a few more:

Recommended Stories

  • FIFA vows to improve Indonesian soccer safety after tragedy

    The president of soccer's world governing body met with Indonesia's president on Tuesday and pledged to help improve stadium safety to prevent a repeat of a tragedy in which police fired tear gas at a match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators attempted to flee. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said it will bring experts and investment to improve infrastructure across the soccer-obsessed country of more than 276 million people because “they love football and we owe it to them that when they go to see matches, they are safe and secure.”

  • Week 7 Mountain West Football Power Rankings

    Week 7 Mountain West Football Power Rankings Does anyone want to be No. 1? Contact/Follow @MWCwire Is this the upside down? Does any school really want to be No. 1? This season is so odd with how the Mountain West is shaking itself out. One Twitter ...

  • Aaron Judge on Yankees coming back to win ALDS: 'There's no quit in this team' | Yankees Post Game

    In this Yankees post game news conference, Aaron Judge, who launched his second home run of the ALDS to help the Yankees eliminate the Guardians in Game 5, praised the team's resiliency despite the adversity they faced during the season. Judge: " A lot of gutsy performances throughout the year, there's no quit in this team." He also touched on facing Justin Verlander and the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS saying, "we gotta stay ready, stick to our plan and we'll have a good outcome."

  • Cityblock Health CEO Toyin Ajayi on how to scale human-centered care models

    Cityblock Health is focused on providing affordable, human-centered healthcare in lower-income and marginalized communities, while also building sustainable business models. Founder and CEO Toyin Ajayi talked at Disrupt today about the challenges of tackling the healthcare system’s inequalities, while serving patients with personalized medical care, behavioral health care and social services.

  • Meet E-liza Dolls, the startup that’s building dolls to help young girls learn to code

    The company, which exhibited as part of the Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt, builds dolls that include programmable computers that girls can code through an app. The startup was founded in 2021 by Eliza Kosoy, a Ph.D. student at UC Berkeley, who is focused on the intersection of child development and artificial intelligence. Kosoy originally came up with the idea for the dolls in 2017 while she was working at MIT in an AI lab that was mostly made up of men.

  • New York Yankees advance as Cleveland downed

    Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge blasted home runs Tuesday as the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 to advance in Major League Baseball's playoffs.

  • Bird exits Germany, Sweden, Norway and 'several dozen' US, EMEA markets

    Shared micromobility company Bird is exiting several markets across the world as it struggles to build an economically viable business, according to a regulatory filing. Bird would not respond to requests for more information from TechCrunch, so it's not clear which cities Bird will exit. The downsizing of the business comes a few months after Bird laid off 23% of its staff in an attempt to become more financially self-sustainable and achieve profitability.

  • Redditors have created millions of crypto wallets to buy NFT avatars

    In July, Reddit jumped on the NFT train, launching an NFT-based marketplace that allows users to purchase blockchain-based profile pictures for a fixed rate. Given the general sentiment around NFTs today, you might assume -- like me -- that the experiment ended poorly. Today during a panel at TechCrunch Disrupt, Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat revealed that over three million Redditors have used Reddit's Vault blockchain wallet to create over three million crypto wallets to date.

  • Civale tagged, baby Guardians go home in latest October exit

    In the end, the Cleveland Guardians ran out of comebacks. Unwilling to start ace pitcher Shane Bieber on short rest, the Guardians fell behind immediately when Aaron Civale flopped and they never recovered Tuesday during a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of their American League playoff. “We pushed them about as far as we could,” manager Terry Francona said.

  • Watch Google's ping pong robot pull off a 340-hit rally

    As if it weren't enough to have AI tanning humanity's hide (figuratively for now) at every board game in existence, Google AI has got one working to destroy us all at ping pong as well. The project, called i-Sim2Real, isn't just about ping pong but rather about building a robotic system that can work with and around fast-paced and relatively unpredictable human behavior. Ping pong, AKA table tennis, has the advantage of being pretty tightly constrained (as opposed to playing basketball or cricket) and a balance of complexity and simplicity.

  • Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS

    Jose Altuve, Houston’s diminutive superstar, has long been a postseason powerhouse. The Astros hope he finds his stroke when they return to the AL Championship Series for a sixth straight year and host the New York Yankees in Game 1 Wednesday night. The three-time batting champion and 2017 AL MVP went 0 for 16 in Houston’s three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the AL Division Series.

  • Ukraine round-up: Kyiv strikes and German spy chief fired

    The capital Kyiv is hit again and President Zelensky says 30% of power stations have been destroyed.

  • Apple Unveils New Products Ahead of the Holidays. The Company Is Flexing Its Muscles, Analyst Says.

    The company unveiled its new iPad Pro model and Apple TV 4K, highlighting its ability to bring products to market despite supply-chain problems.

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • iPhone 14 battery life results — here's how long all four models last

    We put the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max through the Tom's Guide battery test to see how long they last on a charge.

  • Three new iPads could land today, alongside iPadOS 16

    It looks very likely that the iPad Pro 2022 line will land today, with a new basic iPad possibly arriving too.

  • Mark Zuckerberg takes a swipe at Apple in Instagram plug for his WhatsApp messaging platform

    Google called iMessage “outdated” earlier this year.

  • Apple introduces new iPad and iPad Pro with speed enhancements

    Apple Inc. quietly announced upgrades to two of its iPhone models Tuesday, through announcements lacking the fanfare of the company's recent iPhone 14 debut.

  • US Eyes Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor, Qualcomm After Restricting Chinese Semiconductors

    The U.S. International Trade Commission decided to investigate Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) for alleged violations in the import and sale of specific semiconductor devices, mobile devices, and components that infringe patents. The regulators will also investigate Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Reuters reported. Also Read: China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like' Shares in top Ch

  • New iPad Pro M2 models are reportedly just days away

    The next-generation iPad Pro with Apple's latest M2 processor is set to arrive in "a matter of days," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.