Daily Crunch: Alphabet CEO lays off 12,000 people, says company 'hired for a different economic reality’

Happy Friday! Join us in wishing Lorenzo a very warm welcome to the team! He’s joining our crack team of cybersecurity reporters, working alongside Zack and Carly. He just published his first article on TC, about T-Mobile reporting a hacker accessed personal data of 37 million customers. Welcome aboard!!

The TechCrunch Top 3

Alphabet spells out layoffs : With all that talk about tech layoffs in the past couple months, it was only a matter of time before we saw something from Google’s parent, Alphabet. The search engine giant announced it was cutting 6% of its workforce, which impacts 12,000 people. And like the others, CEO Sundar Pichai took his turn explaining how the company “hired for a different economic reality,” Paul writes.

Game off : With gaming being as popular as it is, this next layoff story is a bit of a surprise, though not totally unexpected since media companies are being hit hard. Entertainment company Fandom, which publishes content under Giant Bomb, GameSpot and Metacritic, laid off roughly 10% of its staff across those publications, Ivan reports.

It’s all about the money, money, money: Social media influencers in India have to disclose promotional content, aka paid promotions, to the government, and now the Department of Consumer Affairs has released some guidelines on how to do that. Jagmeet has more.

Startups and VC

A $32 million seed round for Chris DeWolfe’s newest gaming company may seem like a throwback to frothier times, like … 2021. But that’s how much PLAI Labs just raised in a deal led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), reports Connie. She points out that that’s a lot of moolah in a volatile market, even coming as it does from two separate a16z funds: the firm’s $600 million debut games vehicle and its $4.5 billion crypto fund, both of which were announced last May.

Here’s another handful for ya:

4 investors discuss the next big wave for alternative seafood startups

Image of WildType's sushi-grade, lab-grown salmon. Image Credits: Arye Elfenbein/WildType

There's a lot of hype around plant-based burgers and nuggets, but alternative seafood products are attracting more attention — and funding — from investors these days.

"More than $178 million was pumped into alternative seafood in the first half of 2022, and the market’s value is poised to reach $1.6 billion over the next 10 years," she reports.

To learn more about this maturing space, Christine Hall surveyed four investors to get their thoughts on regulation, the "unique challenges" companies face as they try to reach scale, and how they're approaching growth and risk:

Kate Danaher, managing director of ocean and seafood, S2G Ventures

Friederike Grosse-Holz, director, Blue Horizon

Christian Lim, managing director, SWEN Capital Partners’ Blue Ocean

Amy Novogratz, co-founder and managing partner, Aqua Spark

Three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

Are you still playing Wordle? Or perhaps you switched to its clone Quordle. Well, Quordle was acquired by Merriam-Webster, Paul reports. If you’ve never tried it, Quordle is similar to the basic Wordle concept, guessing a word in a certain amount of tries, except there are four five-letter words to guess at once, with just nine tries. It might be just the thing to warm you up on a cold winter’s night.

Here’s four more for your Friday enjoyment: