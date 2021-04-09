Daily Crunch: Amazon beats back union push

Anthony Ha
·3 min read

Efforts to unionize an Amazon warehouse in Alabama appear to have failed, Facebook takes down fake review groups and a monkey plays Pong with its brain. This is your Daily Crunch for April 9, 2021.

The big story: Amazon beats back union push

Union organizers lost a much-publicized election at Amazon's Bessemer, Alabama warehouse, with more than half of the 3,215 ballots cast ultimately voting against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

"It’s easy to predict the union will say that Amazon won this election because we intimidated employees, but that’s not true," the company said in a blog post. "Our employees heard far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, policymakers, and media outlets than they heard from us. And Amazon didn’t win—our employees made the choice to vote against joining a union."

However, RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum suggested that there will "very likely" be a rerun election, and his organization is demanding "a comprehensive investigation over Amazon’s behavior in corrupting this election."

The tech giants

Facebook takes down 16,000 groups trading fake reviews after another poke by UK’s CMA — The CMA has been leaning on tech giants to prevent their platforms from being used as marketplaces for selling fake reviews.

Startups, funding and venture capital

Watch a monkey equipped with Elon Musk’s Neuralink device play Pong with its brain — A macaque named Pager was eventually able to control the in-game action entirely with its mind via the Link hardware and embedded neural threads.

Mortgage is suddenly sexy as SoftBank pumps $500M in Better.com at a $6B valuation — The COVID-19 pandemic and historically low mortgage rates fueled an acceleration in online lending.

SnackMagic picks up $15M to expand from build-your-own snack boxes into a wider gifting marketplace — The company hit a $20 million revenue run rate in eight months and turned profitable in December.

Advice and analysis from Extra Crunch

So you want to raise a Series A — Kleiner Perkins’ Bucky Moore shares sector-agnostic advice.

How we dodged risks and raised millions for our open-source machine language startup — Jorge Torres and Adam Carrigan of MindDB tell their funding story.

Building the right team for a billion-dollar startup — From building out Facebook’s first office in Austin to putting together most of Quora’s team, Bain Capital Ventures managing director Sarah Smith has done a bit of everything when it comes to hiring.

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Everything else

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV lowers the cost of entry for some of GM’s most advanced tech — The optional Super Cruise puts it on course to compete with the Tesla Model Y.

APKPure app contained malicious adware, say researchers — APKPure is a widely popular app for installing older or discontinued Android apps from outside of Google’s app store.

Last call for Detroit startups to apply for TechCrunch’s Detroit City Spotlight pitch-off — The deadline is today, April 9.

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch's roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you'd like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 3pm Pacific, you can subscribe here.

Recommended Stories

  • Taylor Swift releases a 'perfect replica' of Fearless

    The star re-records her breakout album in its entirety, after her master tapes were sold.

  • Even Tesla Can Be a Penny Stock With Fractional Shares

    Investing in stocks can be a fantastic way to build wealth, but it can also be expensive. For example, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading for nearly $700 per share at the time of this writing. If you're trying to invest on a budget, it may be tempting to opt for penny stocks.

  • Bionano: Prenatal Testing Offers Another Opportunity for Saphyr, Says Analyst

    The spotlight has shone on Bionano Genomics (BNGO) in 2021. The life sciences company is getting a lot of attention due to Saphyr, its genome imaging system, and the role it can play in transforming the cytogenetics space. Oppenheimer’s Kevin DeGeeter says his positive outlook for the company is partly based on Saphyr’s potential to impact other markets beyond cytogenetics for hematologic malignancies. Ones where the use of microarrays, FSH and karyotyping also “results in long and expensive analytical decision trees.” A recent study published in a peer-reviewed journal, gives credence to DeGeeter’s ambitions for Bionano. “We view publication this week of a commentary in Genes as providing an important update on development of optical genome mapping (OGM) for one of the larger new market opportunities: prenatal cytogenetics,” the 5-star analyst said. “Takeaways from paper include: 1) potential to replace microarrays, FSH and karyotyping in reflex setting following NIPT; 2) four-day turnaround time for OGM; and 3) potential for better coverage of complex structural variants (SVs) including Fragile X expansions.” Non-invasive prenatal screening tests (NIPT) are set to become a common place screening tool for pregnancies all over the world. Following a positive NIPT screen or for high-risk pregnancies with an abnormal ultrasound, OGM could bring to the table a high-throughput, in-depth and high-resolution follow up genome analysis.Saphyr’s ability to accurately detect aneuploidies, sex chromosome anomalies, microdeletion and microduplication syndromes and repeat expansion and contraction disorders were highlighted by the study’s authors. The addition of prenatal testing could also add an extra revenue stream; DeGeeter “conservatively estimates” this market could add more than 500,000 cases, which equates to an extra $250 million to Saphyr's TAM (total addressable market). Despite the stock gaining 155% on a year-to-date basis, BNGO shares currently sit 47% beneath the giddy heights notched in mid-February. DeGeeter excepts Bionano to claw back those gains; Going by the $15 price target, the shares will add 106% of muscle over the next 12 months. (To watch DeGeeter’s track record, click here) DeGeeter’s colleagues are reading from the same hymn sheet; both other recent reviews say Buy, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target currently stands at $14.33, representing possible upside of 97%. (See BNGO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Tesla scouts for showroom space in India, hires executive for lobbying: sources

    Tesla Inc is scouting for locations to open showrooms in three Indian cities and has hired an executive to lead its lobbying and business efforts ahead of its planned entry into the country, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The electric-car maker in January registered a local company in India, where it is expected to import and sell the Model 3 sedan by as early as mid-2021, seeking to target rich customers in a niche market. The world's most valuable automaker by market capitalisation is looking for commercial properties as large as 20,000-30,000 square feet each to open showrooms and service centres in the capital New Delhi, financial hub Mumbai in the west and tech city Bengaluru in the south, three sources said.

  • Vaccine passports are a hot-button issue, but travelers already need vaccines to enter certain countries around the world

    The idea of requiring proof of vaccination is not new. For years, select countries have had yellow fever vaccination entry requirements in place.

  • ‘Zero fare, zero emissions’: First two electric buses unveiled for RideKC

    The buses will be put into service later this spring, with one operating on RideKC’s MAX lines.

  • Kansas Senate president: Suellentrop should ‘vacate’ leadership post over DUI arrest

    “It’s clear that the majority leader needs to vacate the leadership position,” the Senate president said.

  • Disneyland's Marvel Avengers Campus set to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure Park

    Disneyland Resort is giving Marvel fans a chance to enter the universe starting June 4 when Avengers Campus is set to open.

  • Half of new cases are in 5 states; UK variant becomes dominant strain in US; Brazil endures deadliest day: Live COVID-19 updates

    The CDC has been warning since January that a variant from the U.K. would become dominant in the U.S.. That time has arrived. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Canceled flights, expired clearances: resettlements in limbo

    “Right now, the way that the refugee program is operating, it really is operating as if President Trump were still president,” said Jenny Yang, vice president for advocacy and policy at World Relief, one of the faith-based groups contracted by the U.S. government to resettle refugees. “It’s concerning because the way they had structured the program is really not letting in some of the most vulnerable refugees around the world,” Yang added.

  • Trevor Bauer blasts MLB after report his baseballs were inspected for doctoring

    Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused the commissioner's office of leaking a story it was inspecting baseballs to determine whether he doctored them.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Republicans criticize Biden's gun safety executive actions as an 'infringement' of Second Amendment rights

    Biden on Thursday announced six executive actions to address the "epidemic" of gun violence in the United States.

  • Yayoi Kusama’s Pumpkins and Polka Dots Have Officially Taken Over the New York Botanical Garden

    The fantastical spring exhibition includes the Japanese artist’s first Obliteration greenhouse, plus more new works

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Gov. Abbott: Biden doing nothing about sex assault claims at border

    Texas Republican discusses the dangerous consequences of the president's border policies on 'Hannity'

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • EXPLAINER: What the release of 2020 census numbers means

    After a decade of planning and a head count that took place against the backdrop of an unprecedented pandemic, natural disasters and partisan legal battles, the U.S. Census Bureau is releasing the first numbers from the 2020 census before the end of the month. The state population count conducted every decade determines how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets. A lot is at stake: The state population figures known as the apportionment count not only determine political power but the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.

  • Europe's vaccine drive set to pick up as 100 millionth dose delivered

    Europe has taken delivery of more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that should help the region's initially sluggish inoculation drive finally gather momentum, according to a weekly monitoring report. A total of 104 million doses have been sent to countries in the European Union and European Economic Area, working out at 27.7 doses per 100 inhabitants, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said. It's a rare piece of good news for a vaccination campaign that has relied on a centralised EU procurement and approvals process that has been made to look slow by Israel, Britain and the United States.