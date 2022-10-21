Daily Crunch: Amazon says OEMs won't build their smart TVs due to 'concern that Google would retaliate'

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Holding back : Manish has some news from Amazon, which is saying that some hardware vendors are choosing not to form television partnership agreements with the delivery giant over fear of retaliation from Google.

Get ready for a price hike : YouTube Premium is planning to raise prices — by $5 in some cases — for subscription plans in more countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada and Argentina, Ivan reports.

What goes up must come down: Another one by our fabulous colleague Manish, who reports that shares of the Indian logistics company fell to an "all-time low” after reporting a not-so-svelte growth report.

Startups and VC

Draymond Green, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors, says he’s working with well-known investors involved in the tech space. That wasn’t a massive secret — Green has historically been quite public about his investments, like SmileDirectClub — but until TechCrunch Disrupt, he hadn’t previously named his go-to investing partners, nor made explicit that he’s not planning to start a fund himself, Kyle reports. You can see all of Draymond’s chat (including some interesting conversation about that video that’s been floating about) with Brian.

When Parker Conrad founded Rippling in 2016, the HR company initially focused on the process of onboarding employees. It has since evolved, Mary Ann reports. Yesterday, at TechCrunch Disrupt, Rippling unveiled what Conrad describes as the “biggest launch” of his career — its new global payroll product.

Big Tech Inc.

What do you say to the company that has nearly everything? Well, Google doesn’t think it has everything when it comes to its presence in India and had some choice words for some of the country’s regulators. In response to yesterday’s $162 million fine, Google fired back at India’s competition regulators, saying that the order is a “major setback for Indian consumers and businesses” and that it “opens serious security risks for Indians who trust Android’s security features.” Manish has more.

We also can’t ignore this juicy piece of…💩that came in yesterday. With Elon Musk’s deal to acquire Twitter now seemingly approaching the end, Taylor reports that layoffs at the social media giant might now be larger than originally expected. She writes that cuts at Twitter could be up to 75%. For those counting at home, that is like 5,600 people. Not cool.

