Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter

Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.

Couple of quick ones for startups: If you’re going to MWC, we want to hear from you, and we want your votes for the TechCrunch Early Stage fireside chats, breakout sessions and roundtable discussions!

And for today’s Black History Month recommendation, we suggest Michelle Alexander's The New Jim Crow. It’s an extraordinary read that, when it was published a decade ago, reignited the desire for criminal justice reform and is still as poignant and relevant today. — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

The Big Apple of subscriber bases : Apple may have missed its revenue target (see the Big Tech section) for its fiscal first quarter, but the consumer tech giant is poppin’ bottles and tootin' horns after announcing it now has 935 million paid subscriptions across all of its offerings. Ivan has more.

Who’s at the door? : Christine got the scoop on Jokr’s new funding round. The grocery delivery company secured around $50 million to give it a bump in valuation, up to $1.3 billion now. Jokr plans to use that funding to double down on its service in Brazil.

A tall order for some shorts: YouTube’s persistence of getting everyone to watch shorts has paid off: Google says YouTube Shorts crossed 50 billion daily views, Ivan reports.

Startups and VC

TechCrunch Live is back, and Matt is thrilled to have hosted this conversation with Sameer Shariff, CEO and co-founder of Cambly, and Sarah Tavel, partner at Benchmark. During this hourlong event, you’ll hear how Cambly used a failed Series A fundraise to force the company into a cash-positive position. Of course, once the company didn’t need outside capital, it was suddenly available, and the company raised its next two rounds of funding.

And we have five more for you:

Pitch Deck Teardown: Laoshi's $570K angel deck

Image Credits: Laoshi (opens in a new window)

The founders of Laoshi raised a $570,000 angel round to scale up their app, which helps users learn to read and write in Chinese.

To help other very early-stage founders, they shared 15 slides from their deck:

Cover slide

Problem slide

Market slide

Solution slide

Competition slide

Road map slide

Team slide

Teacher growth slide

Teacher retention slide

Summary slide

“Contact us” slide

Appendices cover slide

Appendix I: Viral effect slide

Appendix II: Business model slide

Appendix III: “The ask” slide

Three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

For all you “Seinfeld” fans out there, Amanda came upon this gem on Twitch, the "Nothing, Forever” AI ‘Seinfeld’ spoof, which she notes, “We’ve all seen far too many AI-generated gimmicks, but the AI isn’t what’s most interesting about “Nothing, Forever.” It’s the community that’s gathered around the stream, making the project feel like this generation’s “Twitch Plays Pokémon.” Enjoy!

Our team was on earnings overload, and now we have a nice collection of insights from Ford, Apple and Amazon:

Now here’s some non-earnings items for your Friday enjoyment: