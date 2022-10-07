Daily Crunch: Binance admits hackers used cross-chain bridge to steal at least $100M

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Friday!

How’s that for brevity in newsletter introductions? Let’s get to it so we can crack open a Liquid Death and let the week sag off into the murky distance of memory sooner rather than later. — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

Uh-oh : Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, confirmed that it found a blockchain bridge breach where hackers made off with $100 million. Carly has more.

Evolving elephants to unicorns : Annie reports that Kenya’s tourism-focused startup studio Purple Elephant Ventures raises $1 million pre-seed funding to bring some modernization to the industry.

What until you see the picture: Amazon’s Scout makes you just want to go up to it and give it a pat. Unfortunately, you might not get a chance to. After three years unveiling the robot, the delivery giant said that it is cutting back the program, Brian reports.

Startups and VC

Wildfires have become an ever-increasing threat as houses are built closer together and the growing impacts of climate change wreak havoc on natural landscapes. Entrepreneurs, in response, have started to develop tech meant to minimize the scale and damage of these natural disasters. Convective Capital is a new VC firm looking to back them, and it raised $35 million to do so, Becca reports.

Haje got really bored of startups taking liberties with its market sizing, complaining that if you are a car dealership, your total serviceable market isn’t the value of the cars you sell (that’s the SOM for the car manufacturer). Your SOM is the total value of the sales commissions, service plans, aftermarket goods and services and everything else you can actually make money on.

And we have five more for you:

Story continues

7 investors discuss how agtech can solve agriculture’s biggest problems

Crop sprayer in field aerial view; agtech

Image Credits: The Creative Drone (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Of all global industries, perhaps none is more susceptible to the dangers of climate change than agriculture.

There's a consensus among reputable scientists that the amount of CO2 we're putting in the atmosphere is aggravating extreme weather events. How is that impacting the way agtech VCs operate during a downturn?

To learn more, we surveyed:

Brett Brohl, managing director of Techstars Farm to Fork, and managing partner at Bread and Butter Ventures

Monica Varman, partner at G2 Venture Partners

Jinesh Shah, managing partner at Omnivore

Adam Anders, managing partner at Anterra Capital

Ting Ting Liu, investor, and Ashutosh Sharma, India head at Prosus Ventures

Camila Petignat, partner at The Yield Lab

Three more from the TC+ team:

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

Google plans to open its first data center in Japan by 2023, Ivan writes. The center is part of a $730 million infrastructure fund and will be the search engine giant’s third one in the region.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Amanda looked at artificial intelligence–powered music generators and its place in an industry where it generally pays to be able to use your natural, human abilities.

And another five more for you: