Daily Crunch: In an all-cash transaction, private equity firm buys insurtech startup Duck Creek for $2.6B

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Welcome to the beginning of the week. My thumb got smashed in my standup waffle iron while I was cleaning it this morning, so it can only get better from there, right? Anyway, here’s what’s in store for today. — Christine

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

Attention has our attention. The company raised $3.1 million to continue developing its technology, which combines artificial intelligence with natural language processing to help sales reps sell faster by automatically filling in customer relationship management forms and drafting follow-up emails, Catherine writes.

Here’s four more for you:

Story continues

5 cloud trends to track in 2023

Cloud computing in photography studio

Image Credits: Peter Dazeley (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Despite the downturn, Gartner estimates that global IT spending will reach $4.6 trillion this year, a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.

Josh Berman, president of C2C Global, has identified five trends that cloud technology startups should keep in mind as they create product, fundraising and hiring plans for the new year.

"The promise of these technologies is too significant to ignore," writes Berman.

Two more from the TC+ team:

Capital cometh : Mary Ann talked to five companies that bootstrapped their way to big businesses before answering the VC knock at the door.

You are what you eat: “If you’ve been seeing a slew of new alternative meat and animal products popping up in your grocery store, Lisa Feria is at least partially to thank,” said Tim in his interview with the plant-based-foods investor on how she remains bullish on this sector.

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

Lauren takes us streaming service by streaming service to show us what each has up its sleeve in 2023. However, if you’re trying to get Disney+ Basic on Roku, you may have to wait a little longer.

And we have five more for you: