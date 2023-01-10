Daily Crunch: Citing 'unscrupulous actors' and market trends, Coinbase CEO lays off 950 workers

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

German-based biotech company BioNTech — one of the big manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, among other things — is set to acquire InstaDeep, a Tunis-born and U.K.-based AI startup for up to £562 million (~$680 million) in its largest deal yet, Tage reports. The German vaccine maker intends to use InstaDeep’s machine learning to “improve its drug discovery process, including developing personalised treatments tailored to a patient’s cancer.”

Supermom, a parenting platform with 20 million users in six Southeast Asian countries, offers parents price comparisons, communities and the chance to earn money by completing surveys, Catherine reports. It gives brands a way to conduct market research and collect first-party data, which is important as marketers prepare for a post-cookie world.

And we have a smattering of additional stories for you:

A timeline for startup M&A processes: Key steps and factors to consider

Target Time, Goal Sign On Clock Face Over Red Background

Image Credits: Siriporn Kaenseeya / EyeEm (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

“Not all companies are best positioned to go it alone, and that’s okay,” writes Vishal Lugani, general partner and co-founder at Acrew Capital.

In his detailed guide to the M&A process, Lugani offers a week-by-week deal timeline that breaks down every step between sourcing offers and post-close integration.

A lot can happen over the months it can take for a deal to close, so the article includes strategies for selecting an acquirer, maintaining product momentum, and managing your team (and investors!).

Three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

Some sources told Manish that OpenAI’s startup fund is in talks to invest in silicon chip bigwigs Sam Zeloof and Jim Keller, who started Atomic Semi to manufacture chips. And get this: the proposed $15 million investment will value the company at $100 million. Not too shabby, er, should we say silicon-y.

And we have five more for you: