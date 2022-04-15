Daily Crunch: To complicate Musk’s attempt to swallow Twitter, board approves 'poison pill' strategy

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PT, subscribe here.

You’ll be forgiven for humming a bit of Aloe Blacc under your breath as you file your expenses. Those on the other side of those expense reports tend to be more prone to swearing than whistling a tune – and Itilite just raised $29 million to put a smile on their faces and a spring in their step by automating corporate expensing workflows.

MLB forays into the future with new tech for the old ball game

Baseball has come a long way since 1897, when a Princeton math professor designed a pitching machine that ran on gunpowder.

Today, baseball is a technology-driven enterprise where team owners, players, media organizations and individual fans have access to reams of raw statistics.

To learn more about Major League Baseball's tech stack, enterprise reporter Ron Miller interviewed its CPO and head of engineering, Vasanth Williams.

“MLB has a long history of leveraging data and technology, and being an early adopter of a lot of the technologies, which I love doing," he said.

