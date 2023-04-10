Daily Crunch: Don’t post your darkest, deepest secrets on Twitter Circle

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Many insurtechs solve for insurance distribution and policy administration. Instead, Axle provides access to real-time insurance data, automated insurance verification and monitoring of ongoing coverage so that customers, like rental car companies, can reduce their operational costs, Christine reports.

In the new normal for VC, builders will win

Large VC firms ensure deal access using a complex mix of strategy, research and relationship building, but "looking deep to the vision and initiative of each founder is the only way forward,” says Will Robbins, a general partner at Contrary Capital.

Because so much capital is readily available, "we are never going back to the days where venture capital firms can win by being the only term sheet on the table," writes Robbins, who shares his perspective on collecting deal flow, building a tech stack, and productization "for LPs thinking about the decade to come."

Please give a big TechCrunch welcome to one of our newest writers, Morgan Sung. Today, she has her first story on Meta Verified, which gives you a little blue check next to your name. However, to get that check, you have to use your legal name, a policy that is raising concerns among sex work circles.

Meanwhile, Uber sold its stake in super app Careem to Emirates Telecommunications for $400 million. Kirsten writes that Careem was founded in 2012 as a ride-hailing rival to Uber and had since added other delivery features, including food and packages, bus services and credit transfers. Following the close of the sale, it will be broken into two companies.

