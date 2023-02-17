Daily Crunch: Dronamics lands $40M pre-Series A for cargo drones that 'can cross all of Europe in 12 hours or less'

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a drone : Dronamics raised $40 million in a pre-Series A round (or really big seed round if you’d rather look at it that way) to start an autonomous cargo drone airline in Europe, Mike writes. It has some ambitious goals, too: The CEO says it will be able to deliver to all of Europe in the same day from a single warehouse.

Preempted : Some Disney+ Hotstar customers were none too pleased when the stream went down in the middle of a popular cricket match. Manish has more, including details that this type of thing is not an isolated incident.

Pointing fingers: Carly and Zack report that a data breach has Atlassian and Envoy briefly blaming each other for what went down that led to thousands of Atlassian employees having their data exposed.

With so many fintechs laying off staff, it can be easy to assume that the entire industry is in distress, but that’s not the case. In fact, some companies are finding opportunity in the masses of layoffs, Mary Ann discovers. Here’s who is hiring. Meanwhile, Natasha M and Alyssa collected a comprehensive list of 2023 tech layoffs.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the collapsed blockchain firm and stablecoin operator Terraform Labs and its founder Do Kwon with defrauding U.S. investors who purchased the digital assets Terra USD and Luna, Kate reports.

So that founder you backed turned out to be problematic. Now what?

Early-stage investors don't closely manage the entrepreneurs they shower with cash, even when things go off the rails. And in some cases, they may not be able to exert much authority.

Assuming a VC makes an investment via a SAFE note, "if that stake hasn’t converted to equity, they don’t have much say if things start to go wrong," reports Rebecca Szkutak.

To learn more about how investors handle problematic CEOs, she spoke to:

Cameron Newton, founder and general partner, Relevance Ventures

Eric Bahn, co-founder and general partner, Hustle Fund

Angela Lee, venture partner, professor, Columbia Business School

The pandemic forced us to find new ways to collaborate in a remote workplace, and some companies have been able to leverage that need. Rita reports that Feishu, ByteDance’s Slack-like tool, was one of them, generating $100 million in 2022. She writes, “ByteDance’s heavy investment in Feishu is telling of the state of enterprise software in China. At a time when Silicon Valley investors are heralding product-led growth — services that convert users through their products, as exemplified by Calendly — software in China still largely counts on sales, marketing and services to recruit users.”

