Daily Crunch: Google will use private subsea cable to launch its first full-scale cloud region in Africa

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Happy Wednesday! Haje is enjoying a well-deserved day off, but I’m here to dive into some news with you. Let’s join hands and jump in at the same time, shall we? — Christine

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Cloudy day: Google’s first cloud region in Africa launched in South Africa. Annie and Tage write that this move “allows for the localization of applications and services” and for businesses to more quickly deploy capabilities — for example, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.

  • Duck, duck, goose: French food tech startup Gourmey took in $48 million of new funding to cook up its slaughter-free and lab-grown foie gras. Romain has more.

  • Show a little more, show a little less: Facebook is testing out a new feature with Reels to let users say how much or how little they want to see of certain things in their feed, Aisha reports.

Startups and VC

Headline included, I enjoyed Paul’s story today on Whistleblower Software, an aptly named company that took in a $3 million seed round to continue developing its product aimed at making it easier for workers to report corporate wrongdoings.

Enjoy five more:

Dear Sophie: Any tips for negotiating visa and green card sponsorship?

lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center
lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophie,

I’m currently on an F-1 student visa. I’ll receive my bachelor’s degree in computer science in December and will apply for OPT. I’d like to stay and work in the U.S.

Do you have any tips for negotiating visa and green card sponsorship? Anything else I should remember as I start contacting prospective employers?

— Shy Student

Dear Sophie: Any tips for negotiating visa and green card sponsorship?

Three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

A cybersecurity incident disrupted business at U.S. hospital chain CommonSpirit Health, causing it to take some of its information technology systems offline, Carly reports. It is not yet known what kind of incident it was or what, if any, personal information was taken in the process.

Here’s five more for you:

