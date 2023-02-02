Daily Crunch: Hundreds of Salesforce workers laid off in January just discovered they were out of work today

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

On the one hand, we could be upset that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, but the sun hasn't come out where Christine lives for several days, so she’s pretty stoked that wherever Phil lives has a ray of sunshine or two. In other news, Haje has to move house due to a flooded apartment, weather is real, and perhaps it’s time we start taking climate change seriously, y’all.

Meanwhile, for today’s Black History Month recommendation, we’re watching Angela Davis talking about how we can't eradicate racism without eradicating racial capitalism.  — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • The List: Ron has been following the Salesforce layoffs announced last month and writes that although these were announced in January, some employees are just now finding out they are on the list. Ouch.

  • Grocery store going digital…currency that is: Reliance Retail, India’s largest retail chain, is now accepting payments in digital rupees, known as Central Bank Digital Currency, Manish reports.

  • The password is…: Dashlane, a password management company, published its source code to GitHub, which Paul writes is one of the first steps the company is taking to provide transparency about its platform.

Startups and VC

Lex, the hookup and social app that launched in 2019 with a nod to lesbian personal ads from the ’80s, is changing. Only, precisely how much will change is still an open question, Harri writes. Sure, the venture-backed startup behind the queer app gave it a new lick of paint last week, but in refocusing on “friends and community,” some users fear that Lex will also scrub away its beloved raunchy essence. "Keep Lex filthy," the users are chanting.

The growing ease with which anyone can create convincing audio in someone else’s voice has a lot of people on edge, and rightly so, Devin writes. Resemble AI’s proposal for watermarking generated speech may not fix it in one go, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Here’s another bucket o’ stories for your reading joy:

Optimizing freemium products: Challenges and opportunities

Seven different drinking straws in a cup
Seven different drinking straws in a cup

Image Credits: Richard 0rury (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Offering a free sample in the hopes that the recipient becomes a paying customer is a core tactic at food courts, cosmetic counters, and inside software startups.

Freemium products are everywhere, but unless companies revisit and optimize their strategy, there's no effective way to optimize conversions.

"Enabling freemium, especially for established products, can bring organizational and operational challenges even if it adds value to the business," writes Konstantin Valiotti, product director of growth at PandaDoc.

In this article, he presents strategies for optimizing:

  • User activation

  • Conversion paths

  • Product changes

  • Where to place barriers and limitations

Optimizing freemium products: Challenges and opportunities

Three more from the TC+ team:

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

Samsung, Google and Qualcomm are poised to take us in and out of reality, Ivan writes. The trio is making a mixed-reality platform that Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon described as “a new era of highly immersive digital experiences that blur the line between our physical and digital worlds. With our Snapdragon XR tech, Samsung’s amazing products, and Google experiences, we have the foundation to make this opportunity a reality.”

As a follow-up to his Apple HomePod review, Brian spoke to the company’s hardware VP, Matthew Costello, to discuss Apple’s approach of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it."

There’s going to be six more weeks of winter, so how about six more stories?

Recommended Stories

  • A Google engineer said taking her kids to school just after finding out she'd been laid off was like being 'in a fog' in a heartfelt Medium post

    A director of engineering at Google said she felt like she was "one kid's tantrum away from losing it," when she found she had been laid off.

  • The White House just said it agrees with Elon Musk’s point about Apple’s ‘secret 30% tax on everything.’ And don’t forget Google.

    Tech CEOs, like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, have long grumbled about the 30% cut developers pay to Apple and Google.

  • ChatGPT is growing faster than TikTok

    AI text tool is already estimated to have acquired 100 million monthly users only two months after it was launched.

  • ChatGPT may be the fastest-growing consumer app in internet history, reaching 100 million users in just over 2 months, UBS report says

    ChatGPT's user base grew faster than TikTok, Instagram, Spotify, and other major platforms, a new report by UBS showed.

  • Report: Microsoft plans to update Bing with a faster version of ChatGPT in the coming weeks

    Microsoft is working to incorporate a faster version of OpenAI's ChatGPT, known as GPT-4, into Bing in the coming weeks in a move that would make the search engine more competitive with Google, according to a new report from Semafor. The integration would see Bing using GPT-4 to answer search queries. People familiar with the matter told Semafor that the main difference between ChatGPT and GPT-4 is speed.

  • Microsoft unveils premium messaging powered by ChatGPT

    Microsoft on Wednesday announced a new premium messaging service that will be powered by Open AI’s ChatGPT messaging service. In a blog post, Microsoft Teams vice president Nicole Herskowitz wrote that its new service, Teams Premium will use the latest technologies in an effort to “make meetings more intelligent, personalized, and protected — whether it’s…

  • ChatGPT: the promises, pitfalls and panic

    The excitement around ChatGPT - an easy to use AI chatbot that can deliver an essay or computer code upon request and within seconds - has sent schools into panic and turned Big Tech green with envy.- Just like Google - ChatGPT is powered by an AI language model that is nearly three years old - OpenAI's GPT-3 - and the chatbot only uses a part of its capability. 

  • The stakes for the TikTok CEO's first Washington appearance next month just got higher with heightened warnings of a US-China war

    The CEO of the video app is preparing to address Washington's concerns over data privacy and security as the US gets more hawkish on China.

  • ToolJet, an open source low-code app builder, wants to help companies do more with less

    Indeed, most of the big tech companies have announced significant layoffs these past few months, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella essentially blaming its 10,000 job cull on its customers' transition toward thriftiness. This is certainly what low-code enterprise app builder ToolJet is finding, as the Indian startup today announced that it has raised $4.6 million in a pre-Series A round of funding to capitalize on the growing popularity of an open source project it launched some 20 months ago. ToolJet, essentially, allows companies to create custom internal business applications, such as admin panels or order tracking systems, by connecting to data sources such as Postgres, MySQL or Airtable -- minimal coding required, with a visual-based front-end builder in tow.

  • ChatGPT May Be the Fastest Growing App in History

    It’s no secret that ChatGPT, the large language model-powered artificial intelligence from OpenAI, has taken the internet by storm. Everyone is talking about it, everywhere online—Gizmodo included. The AI chatbot can almost instantly generate paragraphs of human-like, fluid text in answer to basically any prompt you can come up with (just don’t rely on it to do your math homework correctly, or provide an accurate substitute for researched writing).

  • Triple Whale raises $25M for its smart Shopify data platform

    Shopify powers a massive number of e-commerce sites, so it's also no surprise that there is a vast ecosystem of tools around it that help these merchants manage all aspects of running their stores. Triple Whale, a Columbus, Ohio–based startup, focuses on providing Shopify store owners with a single platform that brings together all of their analytics into a single service to help them improve their conversion numbers and get better insights into their marketing campaigns. The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify itself.

  • Biden administration urges Congress to level playing field with Google, Apple

    The Biden administration said Google and Apple serve as “gatekeepers” in the mobile app market and urged legislative action to even the playing field, a boost for lawmakers looking to revamp antitrust laws to target the nation’s largest tech companies. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said Google’s and Apple’s policies could harm consumers…

  • This App Unlocks Your Mac’s Hidden Features

    Apple’s intent with the Mac is for your experience to be as easy to use as possible. At the same time, there’s also a rich world of hidden features and settings to explore for those of us who aren’t content with default macOS. While you could mess with Terminal commands or comb every page of various settings menus to find the good stuff, you can also make things easier for yourself with TinkerTool, an app that puts obscure Mac features at your fingertips.

  • Biden’s plan to curb credit-card late fees could undercut Apple, Google app stores

    President Joe Biden's push to curb credit card late fees means consumers could expect lower prices charged by Apple and Google on their mobile app stores.

  • ChatGPT reportedly reached 100 million users in January

    ChatGPT has been growing at a rate much, much faster than TikTok or any other popular app or service, according to a study.

  • ChatGPT fastest-growing app in history - UBS

    STORY: AI chatbot ChatGPT is now the fastest growing consumer app in history. That’s according to analysis by Swiss bank UBS. It’s estimated to have hit 100 million active users in January, just two months after launch. TikTok took nine months to hit that number; Instagram, two and a half years. ChatGPT was created by OpenAI - a private company backed Microsoft. It can write articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to user requests. Some have expressed concern that it could aid wrongdoing, such as writing work for students. The product has been freely available to the public since late November. But on Thursday (February 2) OpenAI announced a $20-per month subscription option. It says that will offer a faster and more stable service. The previous day saw Microsoft launch a version of its Teams messaging service with ChatGPT integration. Now other firms, including China’s Baidu, are racing to develop their own chatbots. But analysts says ChatGPT has a major head start, and will benefit as the soaring users numbers help to train the AI system.

  • What Elon Musk has said publicly — and in private texts — on his ideas for Twitter and X, an 'everything app'

    Elon Musk has dropped several hints regarding his plans to shake up the social media world. Here's everything we know about his plans.

  • The company that created ChatGPT is releasing a tool to identify text generated by ChatGPT

    The makers of arguably the world’s most popular chatbot proposed a solution to help people differentiate between human- and robot-generated text.

  • Biden administration's new report on app stores calls 'on Apple and Google to do better'

    The Biden administration released a new report that outlined what they say are a host of anticompetitive practices inside the nation’s two biggest app stores.

  • Apple and Google app stores get thumbs down from White House

    The Biden administration is taking aim at Apple and Google for operating mobile app stores that it says stifle competition. The finding is contained in a Commerce Department report released by the administration on Wednesday as President Joe Biden convened his competition council for an update on efforts to promote competition and lower prices. “You've heard me say capitalism without competition isn't capitalism,” Biden said Wednesday before convening the meeting, “it is just simply exploitation," he said.