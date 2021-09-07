Daily Crunch: Hyundai to provide hydrogen fuel cell versions of all commercial vehicles by 2028

Greg Kumparak
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome back to the Daily Crunch for Tuesday, September 7, 2021! Your regular host Alex Wilhelm is AFK for the next few days, so I (Greg Kumparak) will be handling his newsletter duties. Alex may be smarter, nicer and generally a better human than I am, but I'm at least more … well, more not currently on vacation. I'll do my best.

Most of TechCrunch took a lonnnnng weekend (Labor Day + a surprise all-company holiday bestowed upon us by the higher-ups to celebrate the arrival of new even-higher-ups), so let’s check in on what's happened since Alex last wrote.

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • ProtonMail forced to log a user's IP: Privacy-minded email service ProtonMail does more than most alternatives to keep user data away from prying eyes, but it's not going to break the laws of its home country of Switzerland to do it. Last week a story broke about ProtonMail being pushed by French authorities to reveal the IP of a French activist; it didn't initially comply, but had to once that request was rerouted "to Swiss police via Europol." The whole story is an evolving back-and-forth that has grown too complicated to wrap up in a single paragraph, so dive into the linked story for all the details.

  • VW's autonomous driving efforts move forward: Volkswagen's commercial vehicle arm has been working with autonomous driving tech company Argo AI, and the pair showed off the mostly final version of its first test vehicle over the weekend. While there's no shortage of in-the-works autonomous cars out there, Argo AI is one to watch here; the company is also working with Ford on a self-driving initiative for Lyft, with Argo AI's valuation said to have cracked $12 billion back in July.

  • Hyundai goes heavy on hydrogen: Have doubts about hydrogen as the fuel source of the future? Hyundai seemingly does not — or, at least, it's hedging its bets. The South Korean company announced this morning that it'll be making hydrogen fuel cell versions of all of its commercial vehicles by 2028. It'll keep working on electric vehicles in parallel, but says it hopes to make hydrogen cost-competitive with EV batteries by 2030.

Startups/VC

We spent a good chunk of last week covering Y Combinator's Demo Day, where hundreds of startups (seriously, hundreds!) debuted to an audience of investors. It's gotten big enough that Demo Day has become Demo Days; if you haven't already, check out our coverage of Day One here, and Day Two here.

  • OLIO raises $43M to help fight food waste: Got food to spare? Snap a picture of the food, share it with your neighbors and hopefully don't let it go to waste. A super nice idea, but can it be a big business? Mike Butcher has the details on how its founders — and its bevy of investors — expect it to get there.

  • Africa’s biggest Series A: Tage Kene-Okafor has the details about some massive milestones from African fintech company Wave — it just raised the largest Series A ($200 million) to date in Africa, and, in doing so with a valuation of $1.7 billion, has become what Tage says is Francophone (French-speaking) Africa's first unicorn.

  • Homage raises $30M for at-home care: Homage, a company out of Singapore that focuses on making it easier to get a caregiver, nurse or doctor to your home, announced this week that it raised $30 million. Considering that no one wants to go sit in a potentially crowded waiting room to see a doctor right now, I have to figure that in-home care is having quite the moment.

A founder’s guide to effectively managing your options pool

“In today’s cash-rich environment, options are more valuable than cash,” says Allen Miller, a principal at Oak HC/FT.

“In turn, managing your option pool may be the most effective action you can take to ensure you can recruit and retain talent.”

In an article squarely aimed at early-stage founders, Miller shares best practices for protecting your option pool, lists the mistakes many founders make and offers multiple tips for course-correcting “if you made mistakes early on.”

A founder’s guide to effectively managing your options pool

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

  • The time Animoto almost brought AWS to its knees: Having a product so successful that it makes Amazon's cloud infrastructure sweat is kind of a nice problem to have, if only once it's over. The lovely Ron Miller tells that story this week from the perspective of Animoto, which saw its bandwidth-intensive user base explode from 25,000 to 250,000 pretty much overnight in 2008, making even AWS creak a bit.

  • Hulu bumps up the price: The bad news? Hulu is bumping up the price of its on-demand plans. The less bad news? It's not nearly as big of a bump as the one Hulu's live TV service got back in 2019, which jumped from $35 to $55 over just a few months. Both the ad-supported and no-ad versions of Hulu will jump up one dollar, to $7 per month and $13 per month respectively. Expect the price hike to go live on October 8 of this year and apply to both existing and new subscribers.

  • Apple's next event: It's September, which usually means a new iPhone is about to be announced … and sure enough, Apple just sent out invites for an event on September 14. What'll change this time around? The rumor mill says to expect a better, faster-refreshing display … but as always, we'll have all the news up on TechCrunch the second it breaks.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue
Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

TechCrunch wants you to recommend growth marketers who have expertise in SEO, social, content writing and more! If you’re a growth marketer, pass this survey along to your clients; we’d like to hear about why they loved working with you.

If you're curious about how these surveys are shaping our coverage, check out this interview Anna Heim did with MuteSix, “Performance marketing agency MuteSix bets on content and data to boost DTC e-commerce.”

Performance marketing agency MuteSix bets on content and data to boost DTC e-commerce

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Motor insurer Marshmallow becomes first Black-founded UK unicorn

    Digital motor insurer Marshmallow has raised $85 million from investors, valuing it at more than $1.25 billion and making it the first British Black-founded unicorn, the company said on Wednesday. The early-stage funding round was backed by venture capital firm Passion Capital, Investec Bank and reinsurer SCOR, Marshmallow said in a statement. The tech-focused insurer will use the funding to expand into overseas markets and into other types of insurance beyond the motor segment, Chief Executive Oliver Kent-Braham told Reuters.

  • 'That's your mail. Someone could pick it up' Mail carrier caught tossing mail out of truck

    'That's your mail. Someone could pick it up' Mail carrier caught tossing mail out of truck

  • Qualcomm says it will supply chip for new Renault electric vehicle

    San Diego, California-based Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of key semiconductors in mobile phones, has been expanding into vehicles with chips that can power dashboards and infotainment systems at the same time. The company earlier this year announced a deal with General Motors Co to use Qualcomm chips. Qualcomm said Monday that Renault's Mégane E-TECH Electric will use its chips to power the vehicle's infotainment system using software from Alphabet Inc's Google, Qualcomm's longtime partner in the Android phone market.

  • Meat, farm workers to get $600 grants in new $700M aid plan

    Meatpacking workers and farm workers who were severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible to get grants of up to $600 per person as part of a new $700 million aid program the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. Officials said the grants are meant to defray some of the costs workers bore as many of them bought their own protective equipment or took unpaid leave as the virus tore through their industries even as they were required to keep showing up for work. “Meatpacking plants experienced some of the most deadly COVID-19 outbreaks when the pandemic first came around and there were workers that are deserving of our help, and our thanks and our support.”

  • Rare Tasmanian Tiger Footage Found in Restored Film

    The last know footage of the now extinct Tasmanian tiger has been restored, and you can take a look at this incredible animal. The post Rare Tasmanian Tiger Footage Found in Restored Film appeared first on Nerdist.

  • The world’s biggest carbon-sucking machine is switching on in Iceland

    Operated by the Swiss engineering startup Climeworks, the plant, known as Orca, will annually draw down a volume of emissions equivalent to about 870 cars. Orca will boost total global DAC capacity by about 50%, adding to the dozen or so smaller plants that are already operational in Europe, Canada, and the US. The plant is composed of eight boxes about the size of shipping containers, each fitted with a dozen fans that pull in air.

  • Two lion cubs unexpectedly born in French zoo

    On August 22, visitors and staff at the Amneville Zoo watched the surprise birth of two African lion cubs.Helios the 17-year-old male and Isis, the 12-year-old female already gave birth in 2013, but the zoo did not expect a new litter given the advanced age of the male.The babies, a male and a female, and their mother were moved to a building out of sight and away from Helios until the end of their weaning.The number of African lions have declined from 100,000 in 1970 to 35,000 in 2021 in Africa, threatened by hunting and the reduction of their natural habitat.The public will be able to choose the names of the new-borns in the coming days on social media.

  • Britain starts coal plant after gas prices surge

    Britain has fired up two coal units at one of its power plants to help keep up with energy supply demands.

  • Dixie fire reaches 900,000 acres as crews battle multiple blazes across California

    The Dixie fire is primed to keep burning, officials said, even as crews turn a corner fighting the Caldor fire near South Lake Tahoe.

  • Shark tourism grows on Cape Cod, 3 years after attacks

    Michael Simard crouches low and points a finger in the direction of the roughly 10-foot (3-meter) predator cruising in the glassy water below. The 48-year-old construction foreman from Cambridge, Massachusetts, glances back at his partner, Penny Antonoglou, who dutifully pulls out her smartphone while he holds the pose. “It’s awe-inspiring, really,” Simard said after the tour, where they spotted at least six great whites.

  • Heavenly Underwater Photos of the Rare Angel Shark Captured for the First Time in Wales

    A photographer captured the first images of a juvenile angel shark enjoying the waters of Wales and is using the pictures to help protect the critically endangered shark species

  • ‘No point in anything else’: Gen Z members flock to climate careers

    Colleges offer support as young people aim to devote their lives to battling the crisis Hundreds of protesters march to the White House calling for climate action, including a Civilian Climate Corps. Photograph: Allison Bailey/Rex/Shutterstock California is facing a drought so devastating, some publications call it “biblical”. Colorado now has “fire years” instead of “fire seasons”. Miami, which sees more dramatic hurricanes each year, is contemplating building a huge seawall in one of the city’

  • New U.N. climate-change report didn’t merit those overheated headlines | Opinion

    The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently published the first major installment of its Sixth Assessment Report. It’s a big deal, but it’s not the last word in climate science.

  • Tiger King zookeeper Erik Cowie found dead at age 53

    One of the former zookeepers on Netflix's Tiger King was found dead in an apartment in New York City on Friday.

  • Climate change pushes New Zealand to warmest recorded winter

    The southern winter that just ended in New Zealand was the warmest ever recorded, and scientists say that climate change is driving temperatures ever higher. For the three months through August, the average temperature was 9.8 Celsius (50 Fahrenheit), according to New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research. Nava Fedaeff, a meteorologist at the institute, said that on top of a background of global warming, this year there were more warm winds than usual from the north and warmer sea temperatures.

  • IAEA team in Japan to help prepare Fukushima water release

    An International Atomic Energy Agency mission arrived in Japan on Monday to help prepare for a decades-long release into the ocean of treated but still radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, officials said. The three-member team will meet with officials in Tokyo and travel to the Fukushima Daiichi plant to discuss technical details with experts until Friday, IAEA and Japanese officials said. The team, headed by Lydie Evrard, head of the IAEA's Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, is gathering information to prepare a review of the discharge plans.

  • A third of Gen Z says climate change is a top concern. A new report says the climate crisis is pushing young adults to pursue more sustainability-focused career paths.

    More students than in the past are pursuing studies and career paths centered on sustainability, The Guardian found.

  • Can India Become A Major Renewable Energy Player?

    As the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gasses in the world, India’s ambitious renewable energy plan is one of the most important on earth and is a major investment opportunity

  • Bigger ears? New study shows climate change is causing animals to 'shapeshift'

    A study of warm-blooded animals found beaks, tails and legs have been growing in species living in places with rising temperatures.

  • Biden's buy American goals conflict with emissions reductions targets

    There is an inherent tension in President Joe Biden's climate plans between reducing emissions as fast as possible and building up U.S. manufacturing of clean energy technologies to create a strong domestic workforce.