Daily Crunch: IBM sells off Watson Health unit to private equity firm Francisco Partners

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for January 21, 2022! I normally try to bring some pep to my little intros in this missive. But today I am going to avoid astroturfing my own mood to simply say, hey, what's up with the stock market? After a period of time when things only went up, have we flipped the coin? I am not going to say that I love it, but hey, at least it’s the weekend. – Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Is Microsoft buying a union? Raven Software’s quality assurance department is forming a union at Activision Blizzard. TechCrunch called the move the “first union to form at a major U.S. gaming company.” Given that Microsoft is supposed to buy Raven Software’s parent company, the union situation has an even more interesting flavor than most tech union news that we’ve seen lately.

  • VCs wanted to spin-out Facebook’s Slack competitor: Facebook’s internal work tool that it turned into a product won’t be leaving the confines of the Meta corporation. TechCrunch learned that VCs wanted the social giant to spin it out at a valuation north of $1 billion, but Team Zuck didn’t bite.

  • Netflix’s poor results prove the pandemic trade is over: After reporting numbers that left Wall Street less than enthused, the value of Netflix stock tanked today. The result, and resulting investor reaction underscores our general belief that the pandemic trade is behind us. Recall that in late December, TechCrunch asked if the era of super-rich tech valuations was behind us. The answer? Yeah, it looks like it.

Startups/VC

  • If you are working on corporate spend, please collect your check: As Ramp, Brex, and Airbase battle it out in the United States, Moss’ work to build a corporate spend behemoth in Europe is attracting allies. Rich ones, it turns out, as the company just landed $86 million. The company is now worth nearly $600 million, thanks to its latest share sale.

  • Please print me one (1) mocktail: One of the funniest bits of a Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series of novels is the silly spaceship that can’t make tea. It can, to paraphrase, make something that is akin to tea, but not quite. That’s a long-winded way of saying that beverage printing is not a new concept. But it is a new reality, at least to my brain. Cana Technology just unveiled what it calls “the world’s first molecular beverage printer.” To which we ask: Can it make tea? Either way, this sounds dope.

  • Europe -> Africa: The African technology startup market is accelerating. That’s known. But what if you are building a company, say in Europe, and want to move into the African market? Venture firm Partech’s new Chapter54 accelerator is working on just that problem, TechCrunch reports.

  • Another Israeli VC puts together a new fund: 2022 is shaping up to be a hot year for the Israeli technology scene, with Entrée Capital announcing a $300 million fund. That’s the second new fund from Israel thus far this year that we can name. So much for a slowdown, yeah?

Inside Secfi’s 2021 state of stock options equity report

Image of abstract multi colored pie chart made out of different pie peces on purple background.
Image of abstract multi colored pie chart made out of different pie peces on purple background.

Image Credits: Andriy Onufriyenko (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

It’s great to have a stake in the company you’re helping to build, but when employees don’t know the optimal way to exercise their stock options, they usually end up with a raw deal.

Last year, startup employees paid an estimated $11 billion in avoidable taxes by exercising their options post-exit, rather than pre-exit, according to Secfi data.

In a post for TechCrunch+, CEO Frederik Mijnhardt shared his analysis of the biggest trends around stock options in 2021, including why, despite stellar IPOs, most employees couldn’t exercise their options until after the exit, dramatically increasing their tax liability.

"Looking ahead to 2022, it seems that the industry’s current trend toward mega-sized rounds of funding and longer exit timelines mean that for the average startup employee, their total cost to exercise stock options will continue to rise," says Mijnhardt.

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Inside Secfi’s 2021 state of stock options equity report

Big Tech Inc.

  • Peloton (kinda) answers production stories: Yes, the company is “resetting our production levels for sustainable growth,” its CEO admitted in a note that kinda, sorta, dealt with a wave of stories about Peloton’s consumer demand. More when the company reports earnings, as this story is far from over.

  • Intel could build a huge plant in Ohio: Building chips is expensive, and hard to spin up. So it’s good news that Intel intends to “build two chip manufacturing facilities outside of Columbus, Ohio.” The total work could cost $20 billion. Score one point for domestic production, I suppose.

  • IBM manages to divest its Watson Health unit: Francisco Partners is buying the asset, though we don’t know for how much. The Watson push seems to be stumbling to a conclusion, selling for a price that is expected to be a fraction of what IBM paid to compile the corporate assets behind its health-focused AI push.

TechCrunch Experts

Image Credits: Pete Saloutos / Getty Images

TechCrunch wants to know which software consultants you’ve worked with for anything from UI/UX to cloud architecture. Let us know here.

If you're curious about how these surveys are shaping our coverage, check out this interview Miranda Halpern did with Wolfpack Digital CEO Georgina Lupu-Florian, “How should non-technical founders collaborate with software developers?”

How should non technical founders collaborate with software developers?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man Accused Of Secretly Taking Pictures Of Teen In New Castle Walmart

    Police worry there could be more victims out there.

  • Study: Vaccine doesn't reduce fertility, but men's COVID infection might

    Researchers from Boston University analyzed data from more than 2,000 couples trying to conceive.

  • Walmart is preparing to enter the metaverse

    Walmart recently filed several trademarks that imply the company’s intentions to create offerings based on cryptocurrency, NFTs, and the metaverse.

  • US charges Belarus with air piracy in reporter's arrest

    U.S. prosecutors charged four Belarusian government officials on Thursday with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight last year to arrest an opposition journalist, using a ruse that there was a bomb threat. The charges, announced by federal prosecutors in New York, recounted how a regularly-scheduled passenger plane traveling between Athens, Greece, and Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 23 was diverted to Minsk, Belarus by air traffic control authorities there. Ryanair said Belarusian flight controllers told the pilots there was a bomb threat against the jetliner and ordered it to land in Minsk.

  • 'We Met in Virtual Reality’ finds love in the metaverse

    We Met in Virtual Reality paints an endearing picture of a VRChat community.

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • 2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppEarly Omicron Breakt

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • 1 Growth Stock, Down 54%, to Buy for the Long Term

    If you've been watching the stock market lately, you know that the technology sector is in the midst of a persistent sell-off that began in November 2021. Many individual high-growth stocks have plunged by 50% or more, which by definition places them in bear market territory.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.

  • Jeremy Grantham predicts the US 'superbubble' will pop, wiping out $35 trillion in stocks and housing. Here are the 11 best quotes from his new note.

    An epic market crash may have begun, the Fed has been asleep at the wheel, and investors should steer clear of crypto, Jeremy Grantham said.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    These three stocks have proven to be wonderful compounders, and there's little reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...

  • Investors jump into stocks as Fed "hysterically behind the curve" - BofA

    Investors pumped money into stocks and siphoned funds out of bonds and cash as global markets braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show report showed on Friday. In the first 13 trading days of the year compared to the same period last year, equity funds have seen $52 billion of inflows compared to a similar amount last year while bond and credit funds have seen tiny outflows after heavy inflows, according to BofA using EPFR data. "Rates up and profits down is a bad combo for credit and stocks and the Fed is hysterically behind the curve," analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the U.S. investment bank, said in a note.

  • Stock Jitters Grow as $3.3 Trillion of Options Expires in a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Option expirations of more than $3 trillion are helping stoke market turbulence in a week already defined by the rout in stay-at-home stocks and gyrations in bonds. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Re

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.