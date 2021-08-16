Daily Crunch: Israel-based stroke therapy tech startup BrainQ raises $40M

Alex Wilhelm
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 16, 2021. While the world deals with myriad issues, we’re sticking to our usual remit. Hugs and love to everyone, and here’s hoping for a better tomorrow. -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • How Nuro is taking on Google, the world: The race to build commercial-ready self-driving cars is big, well funded and competitive. And companies are taking diverging paths in their approach to the autonomous driving question. Nuro is one such company, and TechCrunch has the inside scoop in our latest EC-1. Enjoy!

  • Tesla under investigation for Autopilot crashes: Speaking of self-driving cars, Tesla’s efforts on the project are in the spotlight after a number of collisions between the company’s cars and parked first-responder vehicles. Tesla’s diver assistance program appears to be the culprit. How you feel about the inquiry will depend on whether you hold Tesla stock, but the situation underscores just how hard it is to get self-driving, full or not, to work in the wild.

  • Chime, Carta and Discord: As U.S. unicorns raise new mega-rounds, or work to close their next epic funding round, TechCrunch wondered what the rash of startups worth $10 billion or more could mean for startups earlier in their lifecycle. The news is good for startups and their founders alike.

Startups/VC

  • Guilded sells to Roblox: Microsoft failed to acquire Discord, but Roblox didn’t miss when it came to Guilded. Admittedly, Guilded is a far smaller company than Discord, but the two startups play in the same space, so the Roblox deal really does matter. The market for gamer chat apps is probably big enough to support a few players, but Roblox, flush with cash, was more than happy to pony up for Guilded, which raised just over $10 million while private.

  • Tropic raises $25M for better software procurement: The pandemic taught the world that software gets paid for. Why? Because without it business literally stops. Software companies did well during the pandemic thanks to the centrality to regular operations that their business enjoyed. But no one wants to overpay. That’s where Tropic comes in -- and now the startup that wants to help others spend less on software has $25 million to play with.

  • Shopistry raises $2M for better headless commerce: We are presuming that this startup’s name is pronounced SHOP-istry, else it would make little sense. Regardless, Shopistry is building a modular e-commerce service that it thinks is better than other headless e-commerce services. It has pretty big competition in BigCommerce and Shopify, but those companies were also once wee startups.

  • BrainQ wants to transform stroke rehab: At-home stroke therapy startup BrainQ has racked up a $40 million round, TechCrunch wrote today. What does its hardware do? It “stimulates the damaged part of the brain and promotes self-repair,” and does so with enough impact that it secured “a Breakthrough Device certification from the FDA.” I mean, that’s super cool.

  • How Amanda DoAmaral built Fiveable: Today on the Found podcast, TechCrunch has a real treat: “Hear how DoAmaral took her dissatisfaction with an inadequate system and turned that into the motivation to build a venture-scale business outside of it.”

The Nuro EC-1

In 2010, Google's autonomous vehicle project placed self-driving cars on Bay Area streets and freeways, but practical applications were thought to be at least a decade away.

The futurists were right on schedule: In 2020, Mountain View-based Nuro was testing its second-generation R2 robotic vehicle, the first to earn a federal exemption to operate an autonomous vehicle.

By the time Nuro raised $940 million for its Series B, it had already partnered with companies like CVS, Walmart and Domino's to use the R2 for last-mile deliveries.

But before Nuro could even consider reaching product-market fit, its founders had to overcome technological challenges, win over regulators and strike partnerships with a range of consumer-facing companies.

“Neither JZ nor I think of ourselves as classic entrepreneurs or that starting a company is something we had to do in our lives,” says co-founder Dave Ferguson. “It was much more the result of soul searching and trying to figure out what is the biggest possible impact that we could have."

Part 1: How Google’s self-driving car project accidentally spawned its robotic delivery rival

Part 2: Why regulators love Nuro’s self-driving delivery vehicles

Part 3: How Nuro became the robotic face of Domino’s

Part 4: Here’s what the inevitable friendly neighborhood robot invasion looks like

The Nuro EC-1

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

  • Soon everyone will be able to verify their Tinder date: After initially rolling out in Japan back in 2019, Tinder intends to roll out ID verification for all of its users around the world in coming quarters. Frankly, this sounds like a good idea, and one that could improve the app’s overall safety. Our only question is how it took this long for Tinder to get to.

  • Cisco buys Epsagon: U.S. tech company Cisco has plonked down around $500 million for Israeli app monitoring company Epsagon. Sure, Israel is best known for its cybersecurity work, but that doesn't mean that the country is one-note. The deal didn’t appear to move Cisco’s stock, which eased modestly during a generally lackluster day for technology shares. Still, we don’t see this size of deal as often as we once did, it feels, so we wanted to highlight it.

  • Do you want more privacy breaches? This is how you get more privacy breaches. That’s my takeaway from news that Pearson is paying a $1 million fine for a 2018 breach that leaked millions of student records, one that it failed to mention to investors. The SEC agreed to the settlement. Next they’ll fine Exxon $47.29 for lying about climate change.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue
Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Are you all caught up on last week’s coverage of growth marketing? If not, read it here.

TechCrunch wants you to recommend growth marketers who have expertise in SEO, social, content writing and more! If you’re a growth marketer, pass this survey along to your clients; we’d like to hear about why they loved working with you.

Growth roundup: Storytelling for startups, early-stage influencers, retail media spend

Community

Join Danny Crichton on Thursday, August 19, at 2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT for a Twitter Spaces interview with Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, author of “Choose Possibility: Take Risks and Thrive (Even When You Fail).”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • An army of Amazon delivery services are joining forces, and UPS and FedEx should take notice

    More than 100 Amazon delivery companies banded together to compete with delivery giants UPS and FedEx. This story and much more in Insider Weekly.

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Here's Americans' Median Retirement Savings Balance. How Does Yours Stack Up?

    You can't expect Social Security to cover all of your living costs in retirement. The median retirement savings balance workers of all ages is $93,000, as per the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey. No matter your age, if you're not happy with your retirement plan balance, it's imperative that you take steps to boost your savings while you can.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Health care industry sues over another transparency rule

    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association are suing the federal government to halt a regulation that would force health insurers and employers to reveal the prices of services and drugs.Why it matters: The health care industry claims it is in favor of price transparency, but in reality, the industry has fought attempts to unlock the black box of prices.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Where it stands: The regulation

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Will You Run Out of Money in Retirement? The Right Income Plan Can Help

    You may have heard of the 4% Rule, used to determine how much you can safely pull from your portfolio to fund your retirement. But here are three other income plan strategies that might be better for you.

  • Huawei CFO's legal team resumes defense in Canadian court

    Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies told a court Monday that there is no evidence she made any misrepresentations that resulted in a bank suffering a loss or put the bank at risk of suffering a loss. Meng Wanzhou, who is the daughter of Huawei’s founder and serves as the company’s chief financial officer, was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of U.S. authorities. The U.S. wants Meng extradited to face fraud charge, alleging she committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • 3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

    When we think of retirement, most of us think of accumulating a large sum of money and then spending it down gradually. One of the best insurance policies to prevent spending all of your money is to have numerous sources of income in retirement. As you'll see, even small amounts of retirement income can go an incredibly long way in making sure you have enough to last you the rest of your life.

  • A Starbucks customer says an employee smacked her in the face with a wet rag after she complained her drink was made incorrectly

    The employee denied it, telling NBC he'd "waved" the rag in the customer's face, and that she'd started a fight. Starbucks has fired the employee.

  • 7 Major Companies That Disclose Salaries in Job Postings

    Salary-centric career sites like PayScale and Glassdoor have come a long way in estimating compensation for the job postings they list. Those now-standard salary estimates were born out of necessity....

  • Chinese port closure raises fears of supply chain disruptions

    China has partially closed the world’s third-busiest port after a worker contracted COVID-19, fueling fears of more supply-chain snarls as the delta variant spreads across the globe.

  • Gunmaker Remington offers $33M settlement to Sandy Hook families, the latest step in yearslong legal battle

    The case has the potential to offer a rare glimpse into how a major gunmaker markets its products and may shift conversations about gun violence.

  • U.S. is seeing an ‘unprecedented reality for job seekers’: ZipRecruiter CEO

    Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi speak with ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel about the company’s Q2 earnings report, outlook for the labor market, the future of remote work, and much more.

  • ‘They should be worried’: will Lina Khan take down big tech?

    Within weeks of Khan’s appointment as FTC chair, Facebook and Amazon asked that she be recused from antitrust investigations Lina Khan, the new chair of the Federal Trade Commission, at her home in Larchmont, New York. Photograph: The Washington Post/Getty Images Lina Khan has some of the biggest companies in the world shaking in their boots. The 32-year-old antitrust scholar and law professor in June became the youngest person in history and the most progressive in more than a decade to be appo

  • Florida company got free labor by shorting healthcare workers $93,000 in pay, feds say

    The Pensacola-based operator of two 24-hour care facilities owed employees $93,932 in back pay, the U.S. Department of Labor announced after an investigation.

  • Many Pandemic Retirees Weren't Ready. How to Cope If You're One of Them.

    Andrea Jones had not yet settled on a date to retire from her customer service job at United Airlines when Newark airport in New Jersey started looking like a ghost town in March 2020. After 28 years with the carrier, she still loved her work. But by the end of that month, she had hung up her blue uniform for the last time. She is still struggling with a sense of loss. “I wasn’t at all ready to leave,” she said. “It hit me right between the eyes.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New

  • Mental health is the next big workplace issue

    Employees' mental health is quickly becoming a top concern for companies as they try to hold on to workers through the pandemic.Why it matters: The firms that confront mental health are poised to win the war for talent.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."These days there are worker shortages everywhere," says Chris Swift, CEO of The Hartford, a financial services and insurance company. Mental health is a massive contributor to that, he says.What's happenin

  • My big jump: Sukhinder Singh Cassidy's CEO journey

    After listening to others pitch me a few different job opportunities while still at Google in 2008, it became clear to me that I would make a better decision if I could fully explore the larger landscape of new companies emerging in Silicon Valley. Beyond my goal of becoming a CEO of my own company, I had two other ambitions: I wanted to help build a great consumer service that would delight people (potentially in e-commerce) and I wanted to build further wealth for myself and my family. To better evaluate my options, I made the decision to quit Google first and find a way to study the wider ecosystem of companies before choosing where to go.