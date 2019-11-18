Daily Crunch: John Legere is leaving T-Mobile

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch's roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you'd like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. John Legere is stepping down as CEO of T-Mobile, succeeded by deputy Mike Sievert on May 1

Sievert, who's currently T-Mobile's COO, will become chief executive on May 1, 2020. Legere will remain on the company's board.

This only adds fuel to speculation that Legere will be taking over as CEO of embattled co-working company WeWork. The initial reports that Legere might be making a move prompted sources to push back and say he had no plans to leave T-Mobile, but it seems clear now that they were misinformed ...

2. Yahoo Japan and Line Corp confirm merger agreement

SoftBank and Naver, the owner of Line, will each own 50% of a new holding company that will operate Line and Z Holdings (formerly known as Yahoo Japan). By uniting, SoftBank and Naver hope that they will better position search portal Yahoo Japan, Line’s messaging app and their other businesses to compete with rivals in the U.S. and China.

3. The man behind Bezos’ next lunar guidance system talks future tech

TechCrunch sat down with Ken Gabriel, who is regarded as the "godfather" of MEMs -- miniaturized and integrated mechanical and electrical technology, which helps phones orient themselves, car airbags know when to fire and biomedical devices save lives. (Extra Crunch Membership required.)

4. SmartNews raises $92M at a $1.2B valuation

Looks like there’s still money to be made in news aggregation — at least according to the investors backing the news app SmartNews.

5. Microsoft announces changes to cloud contract terms following EU privacy probe

Specifically, Microsoft is accepting greater data protection responsibilities. The changes to contractual terms will apply globally and to all of Microsoft's commercial cloud customers — whether public or private sector entity, or large or small business.

6. Opera’s Africa fintech startup OPay gains $120M from Chinese investors

Nigeria has become the epicenter for fintech VC and expansion in Africa. And Chinese investors have made an unmistakable pivot to African tech.

7. This week's TechCrunch podcasts

On the latest episode of Equity, Alex and Kate discuss a new funding round for Docker. And on Original Content, we check out Disney+ and its flagship show "The Mandalorian."