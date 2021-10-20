Daily Crunch: PayPal reportedly considers buying Pinterest at a $39B valuation

Alex Wilhelm
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for October 20, 2021. It’s been quite a day, with Facebook making a number of headlines, a blizzard of IPO updates and some acquisition scuttlebutt along with a big Twitter deal. Strap in; we have some work to do.

Announcing the startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

From the TechCrunch side of things, our SaaS event is just around the corner and our space-themed Session is taking off shortly after. See you there! – Alex

Make it your mission to buy your pass to TC Sessions: Space 2021 today

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Facebook said to ponder name change: Remember when Google created Alphabet, a holding company for its various ambitions? Facebook is reportedly mulling a similar reset and potentially renaming itself. Twitter immediately exploded into jokes, but the core news element -- that Facebook really is focused on building a so-called metaverse company -- appears serious enough. Perhaps the focus explains the company’s long-held focus on VR.

  • IPO updates galore: While large technology companies and governments made much of the news today, a number of former startups busy approaching the public markets also made plenty of noise. Backblaze, for example, reported in its IPO filing that it has been a cash-efficient operation en route to going public. Separately, Udemy set an initial IPO price range, perhaps valuing the company at more than $4 billion. And Rent the Runway is pursuing an IPO at a valuation north of $1 billion, though we have yet to fully parse that filing.

  • PayPal may buy Pinterest: And because the day was not busy enough, news that U.S. fintech giant PayPal may buy fellow domestic public company Pinterest raised eyebrows in both financial and technology circles. Precisely what PayPal will do with Pinterest as an asset is not clear, but there is a certain historical irony to PayPal, which famously split from eBay, potentially linking up with another non-financial company.

Startups/VC

Before we dive into pieces of discrete news, our own Romain Dillet has a great piece out today concerning how startups can go about picking the right technology stack for their business. If you are in building mode, this might be just the bit of writing you were looking for.

  • Fraud prevention as a service: That appears to be the gig that Resistant AI — which just raised $16.6 million — is chasing. Per Natasha Lomas, the startup “uses artificial intelligence to help financial services companies combat fraud and financial crime.” At some point, it will be entirely possible to spin up a neobank that fully outsources every single element of its tech stack.

  • Shipping carpooling is big business: Flock Freight is the newest unicorn after raising nine figures worth of cash from SoftBank in a Series D. Working in the shared truckload market, here’s hoping that Flock can do something about the global supply chain crisis.

  • DeFi startups stay in the spotlight: On the day when well-known cryptocurrency bitcoin reached a new all-time value high in USD terms, Element Finance announced a $32 million Series A for its decentralized yield generating service. Polychain Capital led the deal. Per TechCrunch, the company, built atop the Ethereum blockchain, allows users to earn “predictable returns on investments.” In the age of bonds with negative yield, stronger yields from Crypto Land could prove a big draw for blockchain take as a whole.

  • Stripe buys India’s Recko: Giant fintech company Stripe, which has yet to go public despite its mammoth scale, has made its first buy in India. The acquired company, Recko, has “built a platform that lets businesses track and automate payments reconciliation.” Payment reconciliation may not get you excited, but the buy shows just how big Stripe’s ambitions are as an entity.

  • New IP is worth a fortune: That appears to be the lesson from Superplastic’s $20 million Series A. The company has created a stable of digital characters that partner up with real folks for collabs and the like. Mock this all you want, but it makes way more sense than paying $3 million for the digital signature to an ape image on a single blockchain.

  • TechCrunch is keeping technology accessibility in our line of sight. Read more here.

The Automattic TC-1

Our latest long-form look at a notable tech company examines Automattic, “the leading commercial complement to the open source WordPress publishing platform.”

At 16 years old, the company is growing into a major media player: Its purchase of Tumblr expanded its reach into social media, and WooCommerce, its open source e-commerce plugin for WordPress users, integrates with POS systems in the real world.

Broken into four parts, this series examines Automattic from multiple angles:

The Automattic TC-1

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

We have a lot of big technology news to get through. So, we’ve grouped entities where possible:

  • Facebook: The company was fined $70 million for flouting an order from the U.K. related to its purchase of Giphy. And the company’s efforts to make its Groups feature work more smoothly continues.

  • Microsoft: Remember when Microsoft said that it would allow users to run Android apps on Windows 11? Well, we now have an idea of what that will look like. How excited you are — or not — by this news will depend on your platform of choice, but recall that Linux is also besties with Windows these days, so the Android move fits into a larger thematic push by Redmond.

  • Acquisitions: Developer-API company Twilio is doubling down on the marketing world with a new buy as Twitter buys Sphere, a group chat application. The founder of Sphere is a name you should recall if you were watching tech news during the Marissa Mayer-Yahoo era.

  • Shopify + Spotify = Spopify: Spotify is teaming up with Shopify, with the latter company helping artists sell merch on the music service. This is good. But what would be better would be to allow users to pay more and target a chunk of their payment stream to artists of their choosing. That would revolutionize smaller genres and make Spotify a place that was more welcoming to less well-known artists.

  • And from the "this wasn’t already a rule?" world, the U.S. government is banning the sale of hacking tools to China and Russia.

TechCrunch Experts

dc experts
dc experts

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images

If you have a software consultant that you think other startup founders should know about, fill out the survey here.

Read one of the testimonials we’ve received below!

Consultant: OpenCubicles

Recommended by: Anonymous

Testimonial: “The OpenCubicles team helped us improve our infrastructure utilization, response time and other aspects critical to e-commerce success. We were able to rationalize cloud infrastructure costs due to thorough analysis and optimization. They helped us automate many aspects of operations. We would recommend to those looking for reliable technology services, especially e-commerce development.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal might buy Pinterest

    PayPal is reportedly in late-stage talks to acquire Pinterest.

  • NASA and Boeing confirm Starliner won’t fly until first half of 2022 as valve investigation continues

    NASA and Boeing provided an update on the beleaguered Starliner capsule Tuesday, confirming that the earliest the spacecraft will fly will be sometime during the first half of next year. Starliner was grounded in August, after an issue with the oxidizer valves was discovered roughly four and a half hours before launch. The launch was part of an uncrewed test flight, dubbed Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), the second for Starliner.

  • Pinterest stock rockets after report says company has held merger talks with PayPal

    Shares of Pinterest Inc. are up 11% in midday trading Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that PayPal Holdings Inc. has

  • PayPal in $45 billion bid for Pinterest -sources

    PayPal Holdings Inc has offered to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc for $45 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a combination that could herald more financial technology and social media tie-ups in e-ecommerce. It would be the biggest acquisition of a social media company, surpassing Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016. The deal talks come as internet shoppers increasingly buy items they see on social media, often following "influencers" on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

  • PayPal in $45 bln bid for Pinterest -sources

    PayPal has made an offer to buy digital pinboard company Pinterest for $45 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter. Such a deal could signal more tie-ups in the future between financial technology and social media companies, in order to capture swaths of the e-commerce market. The potential deal comes as shoppers increasingly buy items they see on social media, often following "influencers" on Instagram and TikTok. Buying Pinterest - the online scrapbook and photo-sharing platform - would allow PayPal to capture more of that e-commerce growth and diversify its income though advertising revenue. One of the sources said PayPal – which did well during the health crisis as more people shopped from home - has offered $70 per share, mostly in stock, for the online scrapbook… Adding that PayPal hopes to announce a deal by the time it reports quarterly earnings on Nov. 8.PayPal and Pinterest did not respond to requests for comment. PayPal's shares fell over 4% on the news, while Pinterest rose more than 14%.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Investor who almost doubled the return of her index says these three midcap stocks are ripe for the economic recovery

    Amy Zhang, manager of the Alger Mid-Cap Focus Fund, says the asset class represents the 'best of both worlds.'

  • These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services unit has fallen through, delivering a blow to embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. If it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.