Daily Crunch: Reddit users discover Apple is raising its battery replacement service fees

And we’re back! Well, just me for now anyway. Haje is covering CES, so if you are there, seek him out and say “Hi!” Thanks so much to Henry for conducting the Daily Crunch train last week. It was a joy to read it and hope you enjoyed it, too. It looks like we are back at it with a long list of news, so let’s get started. — Christine

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

Can co-CEOs work? If you’re a company with two founders looking for that advice, Becca and Darrell have a good Found podcast for you. This time they were joined by Brex co-founder and co-CEO Henrique Dubugras, who talked about not only the company’s corporate credit card and expense management startup, but also about what made him and his co-founder, Pedro Franceschi, decide to be co-CEOs.

And we have three more for you:

How to make the most of your startup’s big fundraising moment

Shot Of Loud Speaker On Wall

Image Credits: Anatolij Fominyh / EyeEm (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

No matter the size, early-stage investments are a sign of validation for any startup.

However, "when you see other companies raising hundreds of millions of dollars, it can be easy to think no one will be interested in hearing about your startup’s much smaller round," writes Hum Capital CMO Scott Brown.

In this marketing playbook for early-stage startups, Brown explains how founders can use fundraising announcements to maximize media interest, comply with SEC guidelines and align more closely with investors to "get the most bang for their buck."

One more from the TC+ team:

Greener pastures: Could climate be a safe investment right now? It seems so. Tim spoke to Union Square Ventures about its new $200 million fund and shares what USV plans to do in 2023.

Big Tech Inc.

If you were hoping for some Nvidia news today, boy, have we got you covered. Romain, Rebecca and Brian listened in on a CES virtual press conference so you didn’t have to. Some highlights include a lot of Nvidia’s tools going into cars: Mercedes will use Nvidia’s digital twin tech to modernize its factories, Foxconn’s EVs will be built with Nvidia’s self-driving toolkit, and Hyundai, BYD and Polestar are among carmakers that will use the company for its in-car gaming features. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s robot simulator adds human coworkers and Nvidia upgrades GeForce Now with RTX 4080 performance for premium users.

