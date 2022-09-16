Daily Crunch: All I can see is you — iOS 16 users enjoy new photo background removal feature

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Cut.it.out : We mean pictures, not reading this newsletter. We enjoyed seeing how creative some iOS 16 users were in utilizing the new background removal feature for photos. Ivan has more and even created a shortcut of his own.

Uber eats? More like Uber defeats : That notification you got asking for you to unlock your Uber account was actually something to be alarmed about. The ride-hailing giant is investigating its cybersecurity processes after a hacker got in, Carly reports.

Don’t fear the hyphen: Polywork raised $28 million to help you embrace all the job title hyphens you have. Natasha M even tried it out herself.

Startups and VC

Shervin Pishevar, an investor who left Silicon Valley for Miami after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2017, has resurfaced as the “vice chairman” of Yeezy, the consumer brand controlled by Kanye West, Connie reports.

In gig economy land, things are about to get interesting. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into the complex and potentially unfair economics and policies of the gig economy for “deceptive, unfair, and otherwise unlawful acts and practices.” Whether it’s forced arbitration, labor misclassification, or algorithmic pay and job distribution, the agency says it will go after any dubious tactics that hurt workers, Devin reports.

And for your final piece of startup drama today, Natasha M and Becca report the Launch House community reacts to media reports of alleged misconduct and harassment.

3 investors explain why earned wage access startups are set to cash more checks

Workers with low-wage jobs often experience cash-flow problems.

Because so many don't have access to credit or savings, a growing number that once depended on predatory lenders can now tap into their wages before payday via earned wage access (EWA).

"The potential for this model is huge, but the industry is still very much in its early stages," reports Karan Bhasin, who interviewed three active EWA investors to learn more about where the industry is headed:

Jennifer Ho, partner at Integra Partners

Aris Xenofontos, partner at Seaya Ventures

Aditi Maliwal, partner at Upfront Ventures

For you Apple Watch enthusiasts, Brian packs in the puns and postulates about the Series 8 (“The new features aren't flashy, but some of them might save your life”) and the SE (“The SE is the Apple Watch for people on a somewhat tighter budget, who recognize that they don’t need absolutely every annual addition to the device”). He talks a lot about choice — which one will you choose?