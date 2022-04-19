Daily Crunch: Since December 2021, Better.com has laid off nearly half of its workforce

Haje Jan Kamps
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to this 109th day of 2022 – April 19 – which celebrates, among other things, National Garlic Day (nice try, Big Allium) and Bicycle Day, the anniversary of the discovery of LSD. Speaking of blasting off into space, check out Aria’s awesome Max Q newsletter, which collects all things space exploration on TechCrunch!

Hasta mañana - Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Better.com times are not ahead: We’re back with another installment of “What’s happening over at Better.com?” From our previous episodes, you might remember that the digital mortgage company began performing layoffs in December, and not in the most empathetic of ways. Today, further decline in the mortgage market prompted Better to execute yet another round of layoffs in less than five months, cutting its original headcount in half. What’s different this time? Employees will receive “one-on-one” phone calls instead of learning about it on a Zoom call or via a paycheck.

  • Brex wastes no time in going after what it wants: In other news from the fabulous Mary Ann, Brex took no time after saying it was getting into software before announcing its first splash with the acquisition of Pry Financials. Mary Ann calls paying $90 million for a 10-person company that only raised $4 million over its lifespan “a bold move,” yet with the number of customers it has in common, also seems like a good fit.

  • What am I worth, part 1: That’s a difficult question right now as the market makes corrections and companies make their own corrections vis a vis their valuations. Alex looks at Databricks, a company perhaps on the cusp of going public, and opines about what it might mean if it’s worth less today than it was in 2021, and comes to the conclusion that an IPO can wait. You can read more about what startups are worth in the TechCrunch+ section below.

Startups and VC

We've got a slew of new venture funds for you today. In Japan, insurance company Tokio Marine launched a corporate venture fund. In LatAm, top SoftBank partners peeled off to found their own shop. And Australia’s Square Peg Capital is plowing $550 million into startups in Southeast Asia.

A little closer to home, Conductive Ventures closed a third fund to invest into nontraditional founders, and Baukunst raised its inaugural fund to invest in “creative technologists.” Evok Innovations is raising $300 million to tackle climate change from an industrial decarbonization angle. Meanwhile, Chipotle (yes, that Chipotle) gives other fast-food chains the runs (ahem) for their money with a $50 million venture fund to boost restaurant tech.

Finally, Andreessen Horowitz launched something that seems an awful lot like a Y Combinator clone – and Natasha wonders why in her piece on TC+.

The cream of the crop:

What am I worth now?

Orientation in Business Compass and Money on a Black Background
Orientation in Business Compass and Money on a Black Background

Image Credits: underworld111 (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Farmers don't get embarrassed when the price of the corn drops; similarly, there's no reason for startup founders to lose their joy because publicly traded tech stocks are taking a haircut.

Accepting a down round or a smaller seed check isn't a sign of failure — as it says in the Bible: The rain falls on the just, and the unjust.

"While the market has quickly turned to favor the buyers, the good news is that it isn’t broken," according to Jeremy Abelson and Jacob Sonnenberg of Irving Investors.

In a TC+ guest post, they share a calculator for using growth metrics and public market valuations that can help founding teams “triangulate to a more company-specific enterprise value.”

The numbers don't lie — for all but a few strong contenders, the IPO window is now closed.

But if you have an idea for a product or service that might be valuable to others, spending your days working for someone else is a questionable choice, no matter what's happening in the stock market.

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

What am I worth now?

Big Tech Inc.

We simply can’t get enough of cars in this publication, and a lot of you were enamored with the new Mercedes Benz SUV, so if you haven’t yet checked that out, drool away. Speaking of drool, Audi's new concept car taps into Rolls Royce’s playbook, with rear-access doors leading to a private cocoon with reclining seats and a television screen. Meanwhile, Jaclyn gives some predictions for Tesla’s upcoming first-quarter earnings as we report the automaker is being investigated by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Speaking of cars, Uber is among a number of public transportation entities that made the decision that its drivers were not obligated to mask up.

Now having a look around the world: Google opened its first production center in Nairobi for building “transformative” products for the continent. The U.S. government warned that a North Korean state-backed hacker group is targeting blockchain organizations with trojanized cryptocurrency. And 30 countries can now take advantage of Instagram Reels’ ability to create fundraisers and donate to nonprofits.

And more for your reading pleasure:

Recommended Stories

  • The Masks Are Now Off, but Airline Shares Have Yet to Truly Take Off

    Fed’s Bullard won’t rule out supersize rate rise, Apollo is exploring financing a deal with possible Twitter suitors, infrastructure projects must use U.S.-made iron and steel, and other news to start your day.

  • Global Airlines Weigh Mask Rules After U.S. Flights Drop Mandate

    Air France and Lufthansa are still requiring masks, while British Airways and KLM say it depends on the destination.

  • Uber drops mask mandate for riders and drivers

    Uber drops mask mandate for riders and drivers

  • Factbox-U.S. airlines drop mask requirements for passengers, employees

    "Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and onboard aircraft." "While this means that our employees are no longer required to wear a mask – and no longer have to enforce a mask requirement for most of the flying public – they will be able to wear masks if they choose to do so, as the CDC continues to strongly recommend wearing a mask on public transit."

  • Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires

    Russian stocks can no longer be listed on foreign exchanges after Putin's new law, and Russian billionaires are set to take a major hit.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • These are Elon Musk's 3 options now that Twitter has enacted a poison pill to prevent him from taking over the company, according to Wedbush

    "In a nutshell, this week is very important for all the parties involved in this Twitter soap opera with time to get out the popcorn," Dan Ives said.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

    Here are three dividend stocks that are poised to pay you for the rest of your life. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is the largest rural-lifestyle retailer in the U.S., operating a total of 2,003 stores in 49 states at the end of 2021. The pandemic has been a catalyst for the company, pushing more people to focus on their homes and farms, and helping to raise the company's results to new highs.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy Now and Hold

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past year amid a confluence of risk factors and shifting preferences in the market. With Appian's (NASDAQ: APPN) software, even employees with little or no coding experience can build, deploy, and modify applications. Appian's low-code software allows businesses to easily launch and update internal applications for streamlining functions and improving workflows, and its stock looks like a great buy on the heels of precipitous sell-offs.

  • Pfizer Is Under Pressure Today, Here Is Why

    The stock is trying to settle below the $51 level.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

    It can be tough to gauge the current stock market. Growth stocks have come down massively from their highs, energy stocks have sought a return to glory, and defensive stocks are again in vogue. The geopolitical situation adds another unpredictable stressor to investors' minds.

  • 3 Ominous Reasons to Avoid This Biotech Pioneer

    Investing in biotech companies can be risky. Biotechs are often a corporation wrapped around a hypothesis. If the hypothesis works out, riches can follow. But if not, the company can go bankrupt or be sold for pennies after years of frustration.

  • China Merchants Bank sinks by most in 11 years as damage to shareholders snowballs to US$35 billion in two days

    China Merchants Bank slumped by the most in more than a decade after the nation's biggest retail lender removed its top executive without giving a reason. Investors suffering a US$35 billion beating over two days would be asking for an explanation. The stock tanked 11.5 per cent to HK$52.90 at the close of Tuesday trading in Hong Kong, slicing HK$124.6 billion (US$15.7 billion) from its market capitalisation as trading resumed in the city after a two-day holiday. Tuesday's losses were the worst

  • You need to pay more attention to dividends — this math shows why they beat inflation

    Because the stock market’s dividend yield in recent years has been at record low levels, traders interested in turning a quick buck aren’t interested. Perhaps the best recent example of this comes from Exxon Mobil, (XOM) whose earnings took a big hit during the first months of the pandemic. From earnings per share of $4.88 in 2018, the company’s EPS dropped to minus $5.25 in 2020.