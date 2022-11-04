Daily Crunch: Twitter layoffs violated federal worker protections, class action lawsuit alleges

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·4 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Friday, and all eyes are on the vast number of Twitter employees who were given the boot, unceremoniously, with many of ’em finding out they’d lost their job because they were unable to log in to their email accounts as they showed up for work in the morning. Yikes.  — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Not enough WARNing: Twitter is performing a massive layoff, as reported by Amanda and Catherine. The company is now looking at a class action lawsuit alleging Elon Musk did not give the proper legal notice when making said layoffs. Sarah and Ivan have more.

  • More ways to pays: Venmo and PayPal are following suit behind Stripe and Square to begin supporting Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhones, Ivan writes.

  • Pedal to the metal: Connie is in Lisbon covering the Web Summit conference and has this story on Formula 1’s Toto Wolff, who said he was looking for remote software to get his racing team that checkered flag again.

Startups and VC

If you’re running a company that’s shipping hundreds of thousands of boxes of frozen meat around, you probably don’t want to run every detail of your supply chain yourself. That’s what outsourcing is for — so why did ButcherBox build two dry ice factories during the pandemic? It turns out it was a combination of removing risk and making the most of financial incentives, Haje reports.

Commercial electric vehicle company Arrival received a warning from the Nasdaq Stock Market because its stock price is trading too low, Rebecca reports. The company issued a press release saying it received a notification that it was not in compliance with the Nasdaq’s requirement to trade ordinary shares above $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days preceding the date of notification.

And in other cheerful news…

What investors really think about the TAM slide in your pitch deck

A sketch of a TC+ panel at TC Disrupt 2022, &quot;Taking the BS out of your TAM&quot;
A sketch of a TC+ panel at TC Disrupt 2022, "Taking the BS out of your TAM"

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch

Are you ready to launch a bajillion-dollar startup? Before you start: Are you planning to build a centaur, a unicorn, or perhaps a decacorn?

Startup pitching has become an existential drama, in part because so many founders exaggerate the size of the total addressable market (TAM) in which they hope to compete.

“The way it’s calculated and the way the founder is thinking about it tells us not necessarily about the business or its future, but about how the founder thinks about company creation,” said Deena Shakir, a partner at Lux Capital.

What investors really think about the TAM slide in your pitch deck

Three more from the TC+ team:

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

Sorry, we have to have another Twitter day, but we promise to include some other really cool articles, too. First, Amanda wonders if porn is a way for the social media giant to recoup some of its losses and make more money. Meanwhile, Kyle reached out to a lot of Twitter’s advertisers to see what their plans are in light of the Elon Musk takeover. Spoiler, they are pausing spending.

And we have five more for you:

Recommended Stories

  • India metro smart cards vulnerable to 'free top-up' bug

    India's mass rapid transit systems — or metro, as it's known locally — rely on commuter smart cards that are vulnerable to exploitation and allow anyone to effectively travel for free. Security researcher Nikhil Kumar Singh discovered a bug impacting Delhi Metro's smart card system. The researcher told TechCrunch that the bug exploits the top-up process that allows anyone to recharge the metro train's smart card as many times as they want.

  • Twitter lays off staff as Musk blames activists for 'massive' ad revenue drop

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc started a major round of layoffs on Friday, alerting employees of their job status by email after barring the entrances to offices and cutting off workers' access to internal systems overnight. The move follows a week of chaos and uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk, the world's richest person, who tweeted on Friday that the service was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" as advertisers pulled spending. Musk blamed the losses on a coalition of civil rights groups that has been pressing Twitter's top advertisers to take action if he did not protect content moderation.

  • Decentralized social network Mastodon grows to 655K users in wake of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

    Open source, decentralized social network Mastodon has been benefiting from the chaotic Twitter takeover by Elon Musk. In addition to seeing a record number of downloads for the Mastodon mobile app this past weekend, the nonprofit company today announced a new milestone. In a post on Twitter -- where Mastodon has been successfully marketing its app to those now considering leaving the service -- it noted that 230,000 people have joined Mastodon in the last week alone.

  • NFL 2022 Week 9 injury report roundup: James Conner, Budda Baker questionable for Cardinals

    Week Nine of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Eagles and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday. The Ravens and Saints play on Monday and their final [more]

  • Chargers rule out Keenan Allen, 5 others vs. Falcons

    Justin Herbert is about to get a crash course in playing a game without his top two receivers. The Los Angeles Chargers ruled out Keenan Allen for Sunday's game at Atlanta due to continuing problems with his hamstring. Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury in the Oct. 23 loss to Seattle and is expected to miss at least the next three games.

  • A Twitter software engineer who created cartoons poking fun at his own company says he was fired because he's a 'troublemaker'

    Emmanuel "Manu" Cornet last week gave Elon Musk a cartoon that said: "I hope you don't mind a 'court jester' at Twitter or you'll have to get me fired."

  • US Army digs deeper to develop robotic breachers

    The Army wants robots to take over some dirty and dangerous work on the battlefield.

  • Oops! 73 crazy Prime Early Access deals that Amazon forgot to end

    Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale was a huge success. It gave Prime members a special opportunity to shop the hottest deals of the holiday season. We saw so many best-selling products on sale at the lowest prices in 2022. Now, however, the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is over. Or is it? 🎅🎄 Don’t … The post Oops! 73 crazy Prime Early Access deals that Amazon forgot to end appeared first on BGR.

  • Alibaba Comes Back Strong Against US Sanctions; To Power 20% Operations By In-House CPUs By 2025

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) plans to power 20% of its operations with its homebrew CPUs by 2025, the Register reports. Alibaba showcased its Yitian 710 server-class CPU in 2021. In early 2022 the operation started trials of the devices and offered more info about their specs. The features included 128 Armv9-compatible CPU cores, a clock speed of up to 3.2GHz, eight DDR5 channels, and 96 PCIe 5.0 lanes, all cooked up on a 5nm process. At its Aspara conference on October 3 and Chine

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

    Currently, of a group of 37 Wall Street analysts who follow CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) the lowest price target among them is $193 per share, which implies 25% upside from the current price. Similarly, within in a group of 42 Wall Street analysts who follow Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), the lowest price target is $255 per share, which implies nearly 13% upside from the current price. In both cases, Wall Street analysts are effectively saying there is no downside for shareholders.

  • AMD Graphics Chief Says Its Cards Are More ‘Future Proof’ Than Nvidia’s

    The competition for gaming graphics cards is heating up—literally. On Thursday, Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD) unveiled two of its next generation gaming graphics cards—the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT—which are built on the chip maker’s new RDNA 3 architecture. The two products are the industry’s “most advanced” graphics cards, according to the company, and the first to use a chiplet design.

  • Ethereum Continues Its Resurgence In The Crypto Economy, Surpassing $1500

    Ethereum (ETH) is resuming its mission to prove its doubters wrong by recovering to an impressive price of $1,594.93 at the time of writing. It’s fair to say that Ethereum, like Bitcoin (BTC), has not had the best of years.

  • Here's how to easily customize your iPhone lock screen

    Apple's iOS16 update introduced many new features for iPhones, including the option to customize your lock screen.

  • These iconic Sony headphones are cheaper than on Prime Day — save over 50%

    Win the holidays by gifting these super-popular, crystal-clear cans.

  • One of Dell’s most popular laptops is on super sale for just $312 — that’s over $680 off

    This best-selling Dell laptop was originally $1,000 and is now 69% off on Amazon. Hurry – this deal won't last long!

  • This mega-popular iPhone case is down to $11 — 60% off — but only 'til midnight

    Raved one satisfied shopper: 'This case has done amazing at protecting my phone from several ugly falls.'

  • The best smartwatches for 2022

    Here’s a list of the best smartwatches you can buy, plus advice on how to choose one.

  • Amazon freezes hiring at its corporate offices

    Amazon is 'pausing' hires at its corporate offices as the tech industry deals with a rough economy.

  • Apple’s New iPhones Struggle Even With Deepening Discounts in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone generation is having a tough time in the world’s biggest smartphone market, where its most recent weekly sales were down by a third compared with last year, according to Jefferies.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureStocks Halt

  • Sony's massive Amazon sale knocks up to 42 percent off headphones and earbuds

    Sony's latest flagship noise-canceling headphones and its predecessors, along with their earbud counterparts, are on sale right now on Amazon.