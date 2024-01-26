"As an example of suffering and patience, brothers and sisters, take the prophets who spoke in the name of the Lord. Indeed, we call blessed those who showed endurance. You have heard of the endurance of Job, and you have seen the outcome that the Lord brought about, for the Lord is compassionate and merciful." — James 5:10-11 NRSVUE

Michael Sanders

“I have a word for you,” a parishioner kindly said as we traveled after Worship to a time of coffee and cookies. “The word is patience.”

Sigh. I’ve never been very good at this one. But because this person was someone I respected, I had to consider it in the context of the changes our church was going through. So, I thought about the Biblical example of patience, and of course, turned to Job.

Job is often lifted up as a paradigm of a patient individual. However, Job was not a quiet nor an “I’ll take what life gives me with a smile” kind of person. Oh, no! Much of that great Hebrew poem is Job complaining that he did not deserve what he got.

Then, why is Job called patient?

The word for Job being patient can be translated as endurance.

During all of his time of loss, pain, confusion and yes, complaining, he endured and he believed in his God.

So, my friends, this is our example. Not that we should always grin and bear it. Rather, that we believe and endure. Have faith. It all comes right.

Prayer: Lord, when I remember You are with me, it’s easier to stay the course. Thank You for walking beside me.

Rev. Dr. Michael Sanders has written books of Devotions, available locally at Ken’s Village Market in Indian River.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Daily Devotional: Endurance