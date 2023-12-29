"Then the Lord answered me and said: Write the vision; make it plain on tablets, so that a runner may read it. For there is still a vision for the appointed time; it speaks of the end and does not lie. If it seems to tarry, wait for it; it will surely come; it will not delay." — Habakkuk 2: 2-3 NRSVUE

Michael Sanders

As I entered my office one Sunday several years ago, there were on my desk some thoughtful gifts from parishioners. One gift was a wall calendar with the bold words proclaiming, Large Print Calendar. Sigh.

I laughed to myself that there had once been a time I might have taken some umbrage over this gift, but not anymore. That day, I recognized the ease of not having to fool with my glasses to use the item!

This time between Christmas and the New Year, my wife and I traditionally review our calendar from the previous year. We recall special times with friends, and are often amazed how God has blessed us throughout the year.

While no days are guaranteed, this year, as we note goals and plans, we also hope to mark the coming days with purpose, joy and faith. And we’ll mark that real big!

Prayer: Lord, walk ahead of me, for I know You are preparing the way.

Walk beside me to remind me, I’m never alone.

And walk behind me to remind me, the past is past. My sins are forgiven through You, and I can embrace this new day with Joy and Laughter. Amen!

Happy New Year, and Have faith. It all comes right.

Rev. Dr. Michael Sanders has written books of devotions. They are available locally at Ken’s Village Market, Indian River.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Daily Devotional: Preparing the new calendar