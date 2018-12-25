Daily Digit: Americans spent a lot of money on Christmas trees this year

Daily Digit is the story behind the numbers that make our world work. Today we’re looking at Christmas trees. Forty-one percent of American households bought real or fake Christmas trees this year, with many Americans choosing to cut down their own tree. Most real Christmas trees in America are grown in just five states. And trees that are between 6 and 7 feet can take up to 15 years to grow. Collectively, Americans spent nearly $5 billion on Christmas trees this year. Where did you get your tree?