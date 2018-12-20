Daily Digit: An insulin shortage could affect millions of people with diabetes

Daily Digit is the story behind the numbers that make our world work. Today we’re looking at the availability of insulin. According to a new study, 79 million people with type 2 diabetes will need insulin by 2030, but 38 million of them will have to go without it. Type 2 diabetes is largely a result of lifestyle choices, such as poor eating habits and lack of physical activity. The study predicts that the total number of people affected will rise to 511 million worldwide. Not all people with diabetes require insulin to manage their condition, but the 79 million predicted to need it will represent a 20% increase in demand. The study notes that insulin treatment is expensive, with the market dominated by three manufacturers. Governments are urged to step in to make insulin both available and affordable.