Do You Take a Daily Dose of Aspirin? Here's Why You May Want to Reconsider
Read about the updated guidance for taking aspirin daily as a preventative measure for heart attack and stroke.
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, rents are increasing in every major metropolitan area nationwide, according to one report.
The Biden administration announced last Wednesday that the Port of Los Angeles will now operate 24 hours a day. That’s belated good news, but how operations have been going at the neighboring Port of Long Beach, which is also operating around the clock, suggest that this might not be enough to solve California’s supply chain collapse.
The Ford Bronco Everglades, which first broke cover earlier this year as a mystery overland-style prototype, has been spotted carrying unusual cargo on its nifty factory roof rack. Ford has already confirmed that its partnership with Warn resulted in a winch mount designed to work with the Bronco's on-board safety systems, so it's likely that tech has already long been put to bed. What seems more likely is that we're seeing a rudimentary mockup of the electrical architecture behind Ford's new Continuously Corrective Damping (CCD) adaptive suspension system, which relies on signals from high-resolution sensors mounted at each corner to continuously adjust the valving in the dampers to optimize ride and handling.
More social mixing indoors after the lifting of restrictions just as winter sets in is driving a rise in COVID-19 infections in many countries across Europe, the World Health Organization's emergency director Mike Ryan said on Thursday. Russia has recorded its highest daily hospital death toll from the disease in a very long time, while the week-on-week rise in COVID-19 cases in Britain was less than in parts of eastern Europe, he said.
Kennith Thomas and his son Kristian danced on their doorstep in Merchantville, New Jersey, earlier this month to revel in living cancer-free.Kristian is almost five years old now, but he beat cancer when he was just 14 months. The family likes to take the time to dance and celebrate the boy’s improved health every now and then.Kristian’s mother Josilyne Thomas filmed the joyful moment, which Kennith posted on Instagram on October 9. Credit: Josilyne Thomas via Storyful
A sword believed to have been used by a crusader knight some 900 years ago was discovered on Tuesday by an amateur diver in the Mediterranean Sea.
JPMorgan's leader Jamie Dimon reportedly took a few minutes before meeting the Queen, to woo his wealth advisors and offer them a payrise.
With these tools and a little practice, just about anyone can get a bouncy, salon-like blowout at home.
Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain headlined the second set of players revealed for the NBA's list of the 75 greatest players in league history.
The Colts restructured WR T.Y. Hilton's contract, freeing up $2.3 million in salary-cap space.
DNA evidence linked to the Atlanta child murders will be tested by a private lab in Utah with the hope […] The post Utah lab to examine DNA evidence from Atlanta child murders appeared first on TheGrio.
Authorities will reveal the latest updates on the investigation and the cause of death during a news conference at 2 pm.
Whether it's upgrading your makeshift WFH space into a permanent structure for more flexible work arrangements or creating the ultimate entertaining space for parties of the future, we can't wait to see how the home will continue to evolve and become a better reflection of our design personalities in the coming year. “Clients are going to up their game in 2022—they’ve been improving their nests and the ways they entertain at home over the past two years, and we will see demand for finer, more compelling designs and finishes," says Jeffry Weisman of Fisher Weisman. “Over the last few months, I’ve been noticing that our high-end clients are starting to embrace color," says Tom Stringer of Tom Stringer Design Partners in Chicago.
The stars, er, sports worlds are aligning.
Using only deadstock and recycled fabrics in their fashion creations, co-founders Abi Lierheimer and Ophelia Chen went out to pull from their Chinese-American background, “bridging East and West youth culture” into the fabric of their brand. The end result? A sustainable company with an authentic, engaged community The post Bobblehaus is a regenerative clothing brand that sources from excess fabric around the world appeared first on In The Know.
No longer content to let the profits of full-size SUVs slip away, Jeep introduces a true behemoth.
Tori Spelling was seen having a heated phone call outside of an attorney's office recently. The actress was also photographed holding a notepad that had the words "assets," "custody" and "support" written on it.
Katie Couric and Matt Lauer shared nine years as co-anchors on the "Today Show" before he was fired over allegations of sexual misconduct.
Yet many people still appear to be holding off, according to another new report.
Still, "There were moments when I thought, 'I wonder if maybe I am too old,' " the Star Trek icon, 90, tells PEOPLE of his history-making mission