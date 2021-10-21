Do You Take a Daily Dose of Aspirin? Here's Why You May Want to Reconsider

Veranda

Whether it's upgrading your makeshift WFH space into a permanent structure for more flexible work arrangements or creating the ultimate entertaining space for parties of the future, we can't wait to see how the home will continue to evolve and become a better reflection of our design personalities in the coming year. “Clients are going to up their game in 2022—they’ve been improving their nests and the ways they entertain at home over the past two years, and we will see demand for finer, more compelling designs and finishes," says Jeffry Weisman of Fisher Weisman. “Over the last few months, I’ve been noticing that our high-end clients are starting to embrace color," says Tom Stringer of Tom Stringer Design Partners in Chicago.